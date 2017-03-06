Mansfield News

March 6, 2017 12:01 PM

Mansfield police report thefts, assaults

February 23

FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

Justice Lane, 600 block: An incident involving the tampering of identification numbers on private property was reported.

FM 157, 1200 block: An incident involving reckless damage or destruction was reported.

Coble Ridge Court, 600 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.

Newcastle Drive, 1700 block: Mail and a mouth guard were stolen, totaling $175 in loss.

Russell Lane, 200 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a wall was damaged, totaling $150 in loss.

N. Texas 360, 900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

February 24

E. Debbie Lane, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for providing false information.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: A Texas driver’s license, $100 in currency and a credit card were stolen, totaling $101 in loss.

W. Debbie Lane, 900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for no motor vehicle registration.

E. Broad Street, 3100 block: An individual was arrested for parole violation.

Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: An incident involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported.

Williams Place, 700 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

Red Oak Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for assault and family violence.

February 25

S. Main Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for carrying a handgun without a concealed carry permit.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.

N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for theft of checks.

E. Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

February 26

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Heritage Parkway, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Biscayne Drive, 700 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and an Apple computer, Linelun plasma cutter, $2,000 in currency, Miller welder, Milwakee jack hammer, Stihl quickie saw and Hilti hammer saw were stolen, totaling $16,900 in loss.

N. Queens Court, 300 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.

Bent Creek Way, 2100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Biscayne Drive, 700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

February 27

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault by bodily contact.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.

N. U.S. 287, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

N. Texas 360, 300 block: An individual was arrested for speeding.

February 28

Crockett Drive, 700 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported.

Page Place, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for terroristic threat of family.

E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for assault of a family member by impeding breath.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An incident involving deadly contact was reported.

March 1

E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A Samsung Note 5 and an iPhone 7 were stolen, totaling $1,000 in loss.

Cannon Drive, 700 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

Country Club Drive, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an invalid license.

Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

March 2

E. Debbie Lane, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for walking in the road when a sidewalk was available.

Addison Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired license.

Mansfield News

