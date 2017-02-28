District offering school choices

The Mansfield school district won’t open any new school buildings this fall, but there will be some big changes at several existing schools.
“We want our kids to graduate and do whatever they want to do,” said Holly Teague, the district’s associate superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability. “We set them us so they are at the top of the competition.”
That means having choices, Teague said. This fall, Mansfield students will have a lot more choices, ranging from leadership and STEM academies to dual-language classes and early college. And there will likely be even more options in the district’s future, she said.
Several campuses asked to focus on specific programs.
Martha Reid Elementary students will learn the seven habits of highly effective people, a program based on the book by Stephen R. Covey.
“They will learn how to be productive citizens in everything they do,” said Martha Reid Principal Rebecca Stephens. “We will teach kids how they can lead locally and nationally.”
The leadership academy at Martha Reid Elementary will incorporate collaborative and listening skills so “everybody finds a purpose,” Stephens said.
At Tarver-Rendon Elementary, leadership will get an agricultural twist.
“There will be an actual class once a week for second through fourth grades,” said Tarver-Rendon Principal Jamie Norwood. “Everyone will have access to the resources. We want kids to know how important agriculture is to everyday life. We will incorporate agri into science, social studies and math.
“We looked at Texas A&M, which offers an agri leadership degree,” she said. “We’ve taken it down to an elementary level. We will expand things we’re already doing.”
Tarver-Rendon will work with Johnson County Extension Service and could even have 4H meetings at the school.
While the district has had bilingual classes for years, some youngsters at D.P. Morris and Erma Nash elementaries will start dual-language classes this fall.
Half of the students in the class will be native English speakers, and the other half will be native Spanish speakers, explained Joshua Garcia, the district’s director of ESL/bilingual. They will get half of their instruction in English and half in Spanish.
There will be two kindergarten classes at D.P. Morris, and two kindergarten and a first-grade class at Erma Nash, he said.
“The benefit is getting a second language in their brains while they’re still pliable,” he said. “The Spanish kids will help the English-speaking kids and vice versa. We will pair them up.”
The program will add classes as the students age, Garcia said, helping the students become bilingual and literate in both languages. He also hopes that students can take AP Spanish by the eighth grade and get college credit before they start high school.
Students can begin applying for the classes after spring break, Garcia said. The district plans to have meetings where parents can get more information.
Incoming freshmen at Timberview High School are already applying for the early college program, Teague said. This fall, 75 freshmen will begin the program, which plans to have them graduate in four years with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree, she said.
The district will also add an early childhood literacy center next to Della Icehower Intermediate School for 3- and 4-year-old pre-kindergartners and Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities (PPCD) students this fall. The classes will be for students on free and reduced lunch, military children, kids in foster care, homeless children and students who speak English as a second language. Children with special needs participate in PPCD.
The annex behind Wester Middle School is undergoing construction to turn it into the district’s first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Academy. Seventy-five sixth-graders will be admitted for the 2017-2018 school year, with seventh grade added in 2018-2019 and eighth grade in 2019-2020. Students will apply for the program this spring.
Teague hopes that soon the district can add other STEM academies, she said.
“My hope is for the next STEM students would not have that advanced criteria to come, just have a passion for science, engineering and math,” she said.
She would also like to add fine arts academies, she said, especially if the district’s $275 million bond is approved by voters in May and a larger elementary, intermediate and middle school were built.
“By upping the number in school capacity, we may be able to do a fine arts academy to get kids interested in strings and music,” Teague said. “We could do a school within a school, even in elementary.”
The school district’s new orchestra program is getting another look, too, Teague said. This fall, the district added orchestra to the fifth-grade arts rotation last fall, along with choir and band, at all of the district’s intermediate schools. And will begin offering sixth-grade orchestra this fall. The original plan was to add another grade each year until the orchestra program reached through all of the district’s middle and high schools.
But that might change, Teague said.
“We want to look at what happens next year,” she said. “We’re possibly looking at fine arts at Ben Barber (Innovation Academy). That may be where the middle school funnels for those that want to be in fine arts. This time next year we’ll be able to tell what it looks like.”
Students who want to be in orchestra would not have to change schools, but could spend one class period at Ben Barber, Teague said.
Comments