Pioneer Park gets second nod

The Mansfield City Council gave a second nod Monday to Bethlehem Baptist Church’s Pioneer Place, a 135-unit senior-living facility on West Broad Street, providing the developer raise the pitch of the roof.
The facility, which would be subsidized by state and federal tax credits, would rent to residents ages 55 and up based on income levels.
The facility requires a third and final approval at the March 6 council meeting.
The 146-year-old church purchased the land for the 5.5-acre site at 1197 W. Broad St. last year for the purpose of building affordable housing.
This article contains information from News-Mirror archives.
Comments