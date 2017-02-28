Council OKs alcohol sales near Legacy High

The Mansfield City Council approved a variance to allow alcohol sales across from Legacy High School, and gave a second nod to a commercial development to sell alcohol next to Mansfield High.
While neither gained a unanimous vote from the council, Carmelita Meat Market’s bid to sell alcohol for off-site consumption almost didn’t pass.
“For this location, it’s not a good fit,” said council member Stephen Lindsey said.
Lindsey made a motion to deny the variance, but it failed. Council member Cory Hoffman voted to approve the motion, which passed 4-3 with council members Larry Broseh, Wendy Burgess and Lindsey opposed.
The meat market/grocery store does not plan to sell any single servings of alcohol, said Carmelita’s attorney Ryan Hughes.
City ordinance doesn’t allow alcohol sales within 300 feet of a school, which is why the market needed the variance. The store’s property line is 122 feet from the northeast property line of Legacy High School, Hughes told the council, but 1,469 feet if students use the crosswalk at the southeast corner of the school property.
The council voted 6-1 on the second reading for the Market Street shopping center at the corner of Cannon Drive and East Broad Street, just east of Mansfield High School. The developer, Leon Capital Group, also asked council for a variance to serve alcohol within 300 feet of school so that a pair of sit-down restaurants could sell alcohol for on-site consumption. Burgess was the dissenting vote. The project requires a third and final vote at the March 6 council meeting.
In addition to an 80,000-square-foot Market Street grocery store, the developer also has leases for a pet supermarket, pediatric dentist, nail salon and hair salon and is in talks with Wells Fargo, Urban Bricks Pizza, Cantina Laredo, Raising Cane’s, Smoothie King, Zoe’s Kitchen, a yoga studio and T-Mobile, said Will Tolliver, managing director for retail at Leon Capital Group.
