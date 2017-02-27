City purchases Farr Best Theater

Mansfield completed the purchase of the Farr Best Theater in downtown and will start hosting arts-related events there in the next month or two.
After months of negotiations, Charles Morales agreed to sell the theater for $475,000.
“It just took some time and working with Mr. Morales,” said Mayor David Cook. “He’d had second thoughts on selling the property and it was an important part of their family history. They had invested a lot of time and energy into the building.”
Morales, who has been at odds with the city for years, said he reluctantly sold the building after striking a deal to get permits for another large property, the Harrison House at 404 E. Broad St.
The 100-year-old Farr Best Theater at 109 N. Main St. will be an integral part of the revitalization of downtown, Cook said. The theater’s schedule is already full of films, music festivals, school field trips, performances and Third Thursday events.
“I’ve been very direct with everyone that we want to get it out and get it available to the community,” Cook said.
They could have it ready for the Third Thursday in March and the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza on March 17-18.
“The city of Mansfield is very excited to own the Farr Best Theater and is looking forward to using the venue to host a variety of community cultural events,” said Rosalie Gilbert, cultural arts coordinator for the Mansfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Mansfield Commission for the Arts will lease the theater from the city. The 501c3 organization was created by the council last year with the goal of promoting the arts in Mansfield.
Tim Eaton, chairman of the Mansfield Commission for the Arts, has a long history with the building going back to the 1970s when he’d see movies there.
He led the Main Street Theatre nonprofit group that ran the theater from 1988-2006.
Now, the theater will become a vibrant part of downtown again.
“When it comes to arts, you’re going to see all arts there -- music, movies, musicals, art showcase house, painting and will be rented out for events,” he said.
The future of the theater hasn’t always been so rosy, though.
At one point, there were plans to gut the theater and turn it into a furniture store. Now, the theater’s future is secured with city ownership, Eaton said.
“That theater will never go away and I think that is appropriate,” he said. “They are the right owners, somebody that needs it. Every small town in America at one point had a theater. The catalyst to developing downtown is having that theater as an anchor and a draw.”
Last year, the arts commission started renting the Farr Best Theater from Morales.
But Morales grew disgruntled when construction began on The LOT amphitheater on South Main Street. He saw the outdoor theater as direct competition for his theater because it offers free admission for most concerts. He also opposes the fact that The LOT received $86,878 in hotel/motel taxes from the city last year.
“The most we got was $30,000,” Morales said.
In 2015, he protested by spray painting messages on the theater that criticized the city.
When it came time to sell, Morales said he was holding out for $500,000.
“I feel like I was forced to sell it to them,” Morales said. “They’ve been hounding me and hounding me and hounding me.”
As part of the deal, Morales had to complete some repairs at the Harrison House. He plans to lease it as an office building.
Morales owns other properties in the city and said his frustration has grown to the point where he wants to sell them all and leave town.
