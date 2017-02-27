Skyline closing Mansfield plant

Manufactured housing maker Skyline Corporation announced last week that it is closing its Mansfield facility, leaving all 105 employees there without a job.
The 66-year-old Elkhart, Ind.,-based company is attempting to sell the property at 606 S. 2nd Ave., listed as an 80,110-square-foot facility on a 10-acre lot valued at $1.8 million by the Tarrant Appraisal District.
A Reuters report states that Skyline if no buyer is found all employees will be permanently laid off.
The employees, 29 who have been with the company for less than six months, will be terminated between March 28 and April 11, according to paperwork filed by Skyline division manager Jody Brunson with the Texas Workforce Commission.
Skyline switched from producing recreational vehicles to manufactured housing in 2014, and was unable “profitably operate,” according to the Reuters Report.
The company designs, produces and sells manufactured housing throughout the United States and Canada, according to the company website.
