Mansfield police report armed robberies, burglaries

February 16
Sword Fish Drive, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for unlawful entry.
Cancun Drive, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for threats and family violence.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a licence.
February 17
Matlock Road, 3000 block: An incident involving aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without headlights.
Heritage Parkway, 500 block: A Samsung cell phone was stolen, totaling $500 in loss.
Newt Patterson Road, 1100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a screen door, door and clock were damaged, totaling $145 in loss.
Debbie Lane, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
February 18
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. Main Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
N. Walnut Creek, 1100 block: An Apple iPhone 7 and an Otterbox case were stolen, totaling $540 in loss.
Bayonne Drive, 200 block: An individual was arrested for assault with a weapon.
Shady Valley Drive, 200 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2015 Jeep Patriot and a temporary tag was stolen, totaling $1 in loss.
February 19
N. U.S. 287, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Oak Run Court, 100 block: An individual was arrested for forgery.
Hidden Glade Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired registration.
W. Broad Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for parole violation.
Derbyshire Lane, 800 block: Miscellaneous masonry equipment was stolen, totaling $990 in loss.
Regency Parkway, 100 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2007 Chevrolet Corvette and a Ruger handgun was stolen, totaling $500 in loss.
Santa Fe Drive, 800 block: An individual was arrested for sale of harmful materials to a minor.
N. Main Street, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Wood River Parkway, 2300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
February 20
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An incident involving aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported.
Matlock Road, 2900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
Whispering Water Lane, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: An individual was arrested for criminal trespassing.
February 21
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
W. Debbie Lane, 500 block: An individual was arrested for abandoning and endangering a child.
February 22
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Breckenridge Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for violating their occupational driver’s license.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
N. Main Street, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Cardinal Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
E. Broad Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for inhumane treatment of animals.
February 23
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for failure to illuminate license plate.
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
N. Main Street, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
