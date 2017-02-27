Mansfield News

February 27, 2017 10:04 AM

Mansfield police report armed robberies, burglaries

February 16

Sword Fish Drive, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for unlawful entry.

Cancun Drive, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for threats and family violence.

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a licence.

February 17

Matlock Road, 3000 block: An incident involving aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported.

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without headlights.

Heritage Parkway, 500 block: A Samsung cell phone was stolen, totaling $500 in loss.

Newt Patterson Road, 1100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a screen door, door and clock were damaged, totaling $145 in loss.

Debbie Lane, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

February 18

N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

N. Main Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

N. Walnut Creek, 1100 block: An Apple iPhone 7 and an Otterbox case were stolen, totaling $540 in loss.

Bayonne Drive, 200 block: An individual was arrested for assault with a weapon.

Shady Valley Drive, 200 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2015 Jeep Patriot and a temporary tag was stolen, totaling $1 in loss.

February 19

N. U.S. 287, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Oak Run Court, 100 block: An individual was arrested for forgery.

Hidden Glade Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired registration.

W. Broad Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for parole violation.

Derbyshire Lane, 800 block: Miscellaneous masonry equipment was stolen, totaling $990 in loss.

Regency Parkway, 100 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2007 Chevrolet Corvette and a Ruger handgun was stolen, totaling $500 in loss.

Santa Fe Drive, 800 block: An individual was arrested for sale of harmful materials to a minor.

N. Main Street, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Wood River Parkway, 2300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

February 20

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for theft.

Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An incident involving aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported.

Matlock Road, 2900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

Whispering Water Lane, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Matlock Road, 3000 block: An individual was arrested for criminal trespassing.

February 21

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for theft.

W. Debbie Lane, 500 block: An individual was arrested for abandoning and endangering a child.

February 22

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Breckenridge Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for violating their occupational driver’s license.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

N. Main Street, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Cardinal Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

E. Broad Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for inhumane treatment of animals.

February 23

N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for failure to illuminate license plate.

FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

N. Main Street, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

