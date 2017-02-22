City volunteers asked to pay

Keith Roemeling pays the bills for the Knight of Columbus at St. Jude Catholic Church, but he didn’t expect to pay to volunteer.
Last month, Roemeling was surprised to open an invoice for $120 for the Knights’ Adopt-A-Street Cleanup volunteer project.
“They said if we’re going to continue to clean the street it’s going to cost $120 for the first two years and $45 a year after that,” said Roemeling, who is the financial secretary for Council No. 7736. “They’ve got a new logo and want to get new signs.”
Keep Mansfield Beautiful, which sponsors the Adopt-A-Street Cleanup program, voted to institute the fees in December, said board chair Sarah Zink.
“We want to update the program, get new signs and up the visibility,” Zink said. “We’re changing the focus. We want to get businesses involved. There’s a lot of great visibility that benefits businesses as well as Keep Mansfield Beautiful.”
The program has 50 one-mile sections of city streets that can be adopted, Zink said, and only 15 are available because all but 15 organizations chose to renew. The $120 enrollment fee for the first two-year period will pay for new signs, taking down the old signs and putting up the new ones, she said. The $45 annual fee after that will pay for vests, supplies and for someone to promote what the businesses are doing, Zink said. The program supplies trash bags, gloves, litter tongs and a Dumpster at City Hall to dispose of the trash. Keep Mansfield Beautiful also records the groups’ volunteer hours. Groups or businesses that adopt the streets are asked to clean up their sections of road at least three times per year.
The program is one of hundreds of Adopt-A-Street projects across the country that asks volunteers to commit to clean up a certain section of street for a designated length of time. Texas began the now-nationwide Adopt-A-Highway program in 1985 in Tyler. In the Metroplex, Southlake, Irving, Desoto, Grand Prairie and Fort Worth have Adopt-A-Street programs. All are free, including the state program.
Members of the St. Jude Knights of Columbus have been cleaning the same one-mile stretch of Matlock Road from Debbie Lane to Country Club Drive for more than 15 years, Roemeling said.
“We’ve never paid a penny,” he said. “We clean up and put the garbage in the Dumpster.”
The fee also came as a shock to Cub Scout Pack 534, which had applied to adopt a street.
“Our application was pending when they told us we would have to pay,” said Scout leader Sheri Curb. “We elected not to go forward. We elected to direct our volunteer effort elsewhere.”
Zink was suprised that the fee came as a such a shock.
“We mailed notices, we called, we had a lunch and invited people currently participating,” she said. “We spent four to five months trying to get in touch with all the organizations We went through a thoughtful process.
“We want to create a viable program that is sustainable,” Zink said. “It was becoming top-heavy and cumbersome. We wanted to streamline the program.”
Roemeling said he brought up the fee at this month’s Knights council meeting, and the issue was tabled until next month. The 325-member men’s fraternal organization supports church and community events, including the library, Special Olympics and college scholarships for graduating seniors.
Roemeling doesn’t think the Knights will vote to pay the fees.
“They want to charge us to clean it up,” he said. “If we didn’t clean it, they’ve got to pay someone to do it. That’s most likely going to be more than $60 a year.”
