Full slate for school board, council races

The slate for the Mansfield City Council and school board elections is set -- and it’s loaded.
Filing ended Friday for a pair of seats on each board, and the final week of filing brought a flurry of candidates tossing their hats in the ring. With two incumbents deciding not to seek another three-year term, their positions have drawn a lot of interest, with 10 candidates seeking one position and four after the other post.
In the Mansfield school board race, Daniel Gallagher, 48, decided not to file again for his Place 6 seat. Ten candidates have filed to take his place, five of them filing last week.
Carl Lindstrom, 49, a principal in the Lake Worth school district, is concerned about what his children are learning in Mansfield classrooms.
“They’re moving away from the importance of the classroom and teachers and looking at other things,” Lindstrom said. “I would like to make sure that any decision is made in the best interest of the children. Some of the decisions from the administration and school board are to placate adults.”
Kenneth J. Chalk, 53, who is in research administration at UT Southwestern, would focus on education and finances.
“I want to ensure that each child gets a quality education,” Chalk said. “We are accountable for funding that people entrust us with.”
Darrell Sneed, 58, retired last summer after 34 years in education, the last 13 in the Mansfield school district.
“I have a great deal of knowledge of the challenges they face,” Sneed said. “My experience in the classroom, as a coach, as a building principal and in the central office will help me make decisions in the best interest of kids.”
Samer Yacoub, 49, an engineer, says his experience can help the school board.
“I have been a teacher,” Yacoub said. “In my current position with the Texas Department of Transportation, I manage projects, large budgets and do long-term planning. I want to do some good and continue the good work done by others.”
Troy Washington, 35, a Realtor, wants to be involved with his child’s education.
“My son is starting school this year,” he said. “I wanted to be in this district because it’s a good district. I want to be sure it stays that way.”
Also seeking the Place 6 position are Jessica Camacho, 34, a stay-at-home mother, Breton Hawkins, 19, a political science major the University of Texas at Arlington, Scott Marburger, 46, a financial analyst, Houston Mitchell, 52, who is in customer service, and Joshua Spare, 46, an IT director.
Incumbent Courtney Lackey Wilson, 46, an executive assistant and business owner, is seeking a third three-year term at Place 7 against Kevin Robedee, 46, a Grand Prairie teacher.
On the City Council, Wendy Burgess, 46, did not file for a third three-year term at Place 6. Four candidates filed to take her place.
Skyler Leon, 30, who is in IT, filed last week for the Place 6 seat.
“Water bills, there has to be someting going on,” Leon said. “From what I can tell, that’s a sore subject with people. The businesses opening in Mansfield, are they truly good for the people? We need to make sure we’re making careful decisions. I would rather see more entrepreneurial businesses.”
Leon will face Mike Leyman, 69, a retired police officer, Wayne “Trey” McCreary, 49, who is in aircraft engineering, and Terry Moore, 57, who is in cardiovascular equipment sales.
Esthela Hernandez, 60, a family counselor, filed for Place 7 on the City Council, taking on incumbent Larry Broseh, 62, a manufacturing administrator who is looking for a sixth three-year term, and Emery Betts, 22, a community organizer.
“Mansfield is growing tremendously but there are still things to do!” Hernandez said in an e-mail. “I’m going to focus on the older part of Mansfield to create more stability and to build a stronger city by promoting the rejuvenation of that area and the birth of new businesses around the city to create more revenue.
“On public safety, the city would benefit from having more visible officers and maintaining a proactive type of policing with the most up-to-date equipment and a strategic plan to retain and recruit more officers. Increasing police officers’ salary will be one of the items in my agenda.”
The City Council and school board elections are set for May 6. Early voting will run from April 24-May 2.
This article contains information from News-Mirror archives.
Comments