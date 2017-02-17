Mansfield police report burglaries, thefts

February 9
Matlock Road, 3200 block: An incident involving the use of seized property was reported.
McGarry Lane, 1600 block: A Chase debit card was stolen.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.
February 10
N. US 360, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
W. Broad Street, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An Apple iPhone 6 was stolen, totaling $700 in loss.
Antebellum Lane, 4700 block: Plygem windows were stolen, totaling $2,700 in loss.
Blue Jay Drive, 900 block: An incident involving harassment was reported.
FM 157, 1900 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2016 Ford F250 and a Beretta 9mm handgun was stolen, totaling $1,000 in loss.
Sandstone Court, 2100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and diamond earrings were stolen, totaling $2,500 in loss.
Country Club Drive, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
February 11
Rocky Creek Drive, 400 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. U.S. 360, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. Main Street, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
FM 157, 2000 block: Four wheels for a 2014 Chevrolet S1500 were stolen, totaling $500 in loss.
E. Debbie Lane, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Coastline Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for theft and use of vehicle in a crime.
February 12
N. Main Street, 500 block: An individual was arrested for failing to complete a jail sentence.
Abaco Drive, 1700 block: License tags were stolen, totaling $10 in loss.
Willow Brook Drive, 3400 block: An incident involving criminal mischief occurred and 20 residential windows were damaged.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
St. Matthew Drive, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for minor in possession of tobacco.
N. US 287, 600 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2016 Cadillac Escalade, damaging windows and a Henri Bendel purse, Frost bank check card, $100 in currency and miscellaneous makeup were stolen, totaling $611 in loss.,
February 13
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Goodnight Trail, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
N. U.S. 287, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. Holland Road, 2100 block: An incident involving the theft of an automobile.
February 14
Lydia Lane, 4400 block: A door and Delta faucets were stolen.
Ricky Court, 2300 block: An incident involving the use of fraudulent information was reported.
Alamo Drive, 4400 block: An individual was arrested for forgery.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
February 15
Glen Creek Drive, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for striking an unattended vehicle.
Turtle Hill Trail, 100 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
Danbury Drive, 1300 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
Treasure Cay Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.
Comments