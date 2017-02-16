Fire destroys Mansfield home after reported explosion

A Mansfield home was destroyed by a fire Thursday afternoon after a reported explosion, fire Chief Barry Bondurant said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 1200 block of South Main Street about 1 p.m. A 911 caller reported hearing an explosion at the home, Bondurant said.
When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. They were able to contain the fire, but the house was a total loss.
“It’s just like a big smoldering campfire right now,” Bondurant said.
No residents were home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured. Fox 4’s Brandon Todd reported that two of four pets at the home did not survive.
Mansfield Fire investigators sifting through debris after house exploded..family not home at time..2 of 4 dogs survived. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/VJSg0iKXDJ— Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) February 16, 2017
The home is on a tract of land south of Heritage Parkway. Officials had to close South Main Street from Heritage Parkway to Vinewood Drive, the city said on Facebook.
Arson investigators were still at the scene Thursday afternoon, trying to determine what caused the fire, Bondurant said.
@DFWscanner Mansfield fire, S. Main pic.twitter.com/EL0h2IfdAz— p liotti (@pl0323) February 16, 2017
