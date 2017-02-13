Friday last day to file for council, school board elections

Candidates for the Mansfield City Council and school board races have just a few more days to file, but the pool is already deep.
Filing ends at 5 p.m. Friday for two open seats on the council and two on the school board. With two incumbents deciding not to seek another three-year term, their positions have drawn a lot of interest.
In the Mansfield school board race, Daniel Gallagher, 48, has decided not to file again for his Place 6 seat. The race for his spot has drawn five candidates: Jessica Camacho, 34, a stay-at-home mother, Breton Hawkins, 19, a political science major the University of Texas at Arlington, Scott Marburger, 46, a financial analyst, Houston Mitchell, 52, who is in customer service, and Joshua Spare, 46, an IT director.
Incumbent Courtney Lackey Wilson, 46, an executive assistant and business owner, is seeking a third three-year term at Place 7 against Kevin Robedee, 46, a Grand Prairie teacher.
On the City Council, Wendy Burgess, 46, says she will not file for a third three-year term at Place 6. Three candidates are currently seeking her spot: Mike Leyman, 69, a retired police officer, Wayne “Trey” McCreary, 49, who is in aircraft engineering, and Terry Moore, 57, who is in cardiovascular equipment sales.
Incumbent Larry Broseh, 62, a manufacturing administrator, is looking for a sixth three-year term against Emery Betts, 21, a community organizer, in the Place 7 seat.
Candidates who want to toss their hats in the ring can pick up a school trustee packet from the school district's administration building, 605 E. Broad St., or a council packet from the city secretary at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St.
Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, registered voters, have no felony convictions, have lived in Texas for at least 12 months and lived in the Mansfield school district for at least six months.
Council candidates must have lived in the city for at least 12 months and be registered voters. In order to be a registered voter, points out City Secretary Jeanne Heard, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and have no felonies.
The City Council and school board elections are set for May 6. Early voting will run from April 24-May 2.
This article contains information from News-Mirror archives.
