Mansfield police report public intoxication, thefts

February 2
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving the harassment of a public servant was reported.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for prostitution.
FM 157, 1800 block: A burglar entered a locked tan 2010 Buick Enclave, and a DVD, .38 caliber handgun and purse were stolen, totaling $100 in loss.
N. US 287, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.
February 3
Country Club Drive, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for willful disruption of school classes.
Forest Mill Trail, 100 block: An individual was arrested for intent to give false information.
N. U.S. 287, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for expiration of motor vehicle registration.
Blueberry Hill Lane, 500 block: An individual was arrested for resisting arrest.
February 4
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
Matlock Road, 2900 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Clover Hill Road, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for fighting.
February 5
Hidden Glade Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
N. U.S. 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for continuous violence against the family.
Clover Hill Road, 1900 block: $1,120 in currency was stolen.
McKown Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Holley Creek Lane, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
February 6
E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. Texas 360, 400 block: An individual was arrested for impeding traffic.
Bergen Lane, 1300 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.
Callender Road, 2500 block: A burglar entered a locked garage and two saddles were stolen, totaling $1,500 in loss.
Shady Valley Court, 100 block: An incident involving aggravated assault with a firearm was reported.
Morgan Ann Avenue, 2600 block: A 2011 blue Volkswagen Beetle was stolen, totaling $2,000 in loss.
Quail Terrace, 800 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a mailbox was damaged, totaling $75 in loss.
February 7
FM 917, 2700 block: An individual was arrested for theft of firearms.
Kings Way Drive, 300 block: An incident involving a missing juvenile was reported.
Grimsley Gibson Road, 7900 block: An incident involving the use of a stolen vehicle was reported.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for failing to display motor vehicle registration.
February 8
FM 157, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for aggravated forced sexual assault.
E. Debbie Lane, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Bridgewater Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
