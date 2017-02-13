Mansfield News

Mansfield police report public intoxication, thefts

February 2

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving the harassment of a public servant was reported.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for prostitution.

FM 157, 1800 block: A burglar entered a locked tan 2010 Buick Enclave, and a DVD, .38 caliber handgun and purse were stolen, totaling $100 in loss.

N. US 287, 2500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.

February 3

Country Club Drive, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for willful disruption of school classes.

Forest Mill Trail, 100 block: An individual was arrested for intent to give false information.

N. U.S. 287, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for expiration of motor vehicle registration.

Blueberry Hill Lane, 500 block: An individual was arrested for resisting arrest.

February 4

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

Matlock Road, 2900 block: An individual was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

Clover Hill Road, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for fighting.

February 5

Hidden Glade Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

N. U.S. 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for continuous violence against the family.

Clover Hill Road, 1900 block: $1,120 in currency was stolen.

McKown Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Holley Creek Lane, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

February 6

E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

N. Texas 360, 400 block: An individual was arrested for impeding traffic.

Bergen Lane, 1300 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.

Callender Road, 2500 block: A burglar entered a locked garage and two saddles were stolen, totaling $1,500 in loss.

Shady Valley Court, 100 block: An incident involving aggravated assault with a firearm was reported.

Morgan Ann Avenue, 2600 block: A 2011 blue Volkswagen Beetle was stolen, totaling $2,000 in loss.

Quail Terrace, 800 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a mailbox was damaged, totaling $75 in loss.

February 7

FM 917, 2700 block: An individual was arrested for theft of firearms.

Kings Way Drive, 300 block: An incident involving a missing juvenile was reported.

Grimsley Gibson Road, 7900 block: An incident involving the use of a stolen vehicle was reported.

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for failing to display motor vehicle registration.

February 8

FM 157, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for aggravated forced sexual assault.

E. Debbie Lane, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Bridgewater Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

