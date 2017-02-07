Mansfield News

Mansfield teacher’s aide called special needs student ‘She devil’ on Snapchat

A Mansfield school district teacher’s aide was fired after calling a special needs student “She devil” in a Snapchat post, CBS 11 reported.

The 7-year-old girl’s mother found out after a friend sent her a screenshot of the photo, which shows the girl sitting at a desk at Martha Reid Elementary School in Arlington.

“It’s very disturbing to have your daughter’s photos be exploited on social media without your consent,” the girl’s mother told CBS 11. “It’s more hurtful to me than my daughter because she doesn’t understand.”

The girl has Williams Syndrome, a genetic condition that can delay physical and mental developments. Her learning level is that of a 3-year-old, according to CBS 11.

The Mansfield school district declined to do an interview with the TV station but provided a statement acknowledging the incident.

“Mansfield ISD takes these types of situations very seriously and does not tolerate unacceptable behavior. After an investigation into the matter, the teacher in question no longer works for the district.”

The CBS story did not say when the Snapchat photo was taken. The girl and her mother were not identified.

