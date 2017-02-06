Building Boom

The sound of hammers ring out across Mansfield as new businesses, restaurants and homes spring up across the community.
Scott Welmaker, director of economic development, gives an update on some of the projects.
The Lofts apartments at the southwest corner of the North Main Street and Newt Patterson Road intersection plan to start delivering units by fall.
Just down road on South Main, Quincy's Chicken Shack and Twisted Root Hamburger Co. are expect to open mid-summer. The third restaurant tenant has not been named yet.
At East Debbie Lane and Matlock Road, R Taco is open, and Mi Cocina plans are in for building permit. Luna Grill and Bahama Bucks could be open by fall.
Across town near Vernon Newsom Stadium on East Broad, Slim Chickens should be open any day, while Jake’s Hamburgers is getting close to pouring a slab and could be open by fall.
Farther south on Texas 360, the South Pointe housing development already has 59 houses permitted, with 209 homes and 225 multifamily units planned for Phase 1. The ultimate buildout on the development is expected to be 1,500 houses and 436 multifamily units.
Comments