City looks at budget needs

Mansfield has a hefty wish list for 2017 and beyond, including $8.4 million for a fifth fire station and $17.6 million in road projects.
The city needs to hire three or four firefighters and police officers a year to keep up with growth.
Plus, there are parks and trails to be built, City Hall needs to be expanded and the city wants to build a $17 million civic center. As downtown grows, Mansfield might need to build a parking garage in the area.
Rising healthcare costs could also hit the city hard in the coming years.
Peter Phillis, deputy city manager, explained all the city’s upcoming budgetary needs in a work session Jan. 31.
Many of these wants and needs could be put on the backburner as Mansfield and other Texas cities brace for property tax reform coming from Austin.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and many lawmakers in the Texas Legislature have made it a priority to reign in cities that are seeing dramatic increases in property valuations.
Several bills have already been filed to offer homeowners some tax relief. One option would lower the cap so homeowners don’t get hit with such a big valuation increase each year. The current cap is set at 10 percent.
That has city leaders in Mansfield and other fast-growing cities worried.
“If some form of a cap goes through, obviously we’ll be pulling back on some of the recommended spending and investment,” Phillis said. “It all depends on what happens in this session.”
Valuations in Tarrant County soared 12 percent in 2016 and are expected to rise again in 2017. Demand for housing is pushing up values.
Councilman Cory Hoffman said cities need to emphasize that much of the increased valuation comes from new construction.
“We’re not increasing tax rate,” Hoffman said. “We need to show them what new growth tax dollars are.”
Mansfield has maintained the tax rate at 71 cents per $100 of assessed value since 2007. Unlike many Tarrant County cities, Mansfield does not offer a homestead exemption, which reduces the amount that a home is taxed.
Home valuations in the city soared more than $400 million in 2016 with about $86.5 million of that coming from new construction, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.
Debbie Lane
Changes are coming to U.S. 287 at Debbie Lane in the near term but an even bigger project looms on the horizon.
Construction will start this spring to move the Walnut Creek exit ramp farther back so drivers will have more time to get in the correct lane near McDonald’s.
The Texas Department of Transportation project will also add a U-turn lane from northbound U.S. 287 to the southbound frontage road at Debbie Lane, allowing vehicles to bypass that crowded intersection.
Ultimately, Debbie Lane will need to be widened to three lanes in each direction under the U.S. 287 bridge, said Bart Vandenburgh, city engineer.
That will require tearing down the existing U.S. 287 bridge and widening the entire intersection.
This is still several years off, possibly 2020 or 2021 before construction starts. Mansfield would partner with the North Central Texas Council of Governments and TxDOT to do the project.
City Manager Clayton Chandler said there’s a possibility that U.S. 287 could receive an interstate highway designation in the future, which would make it eligible for federal funds.
The western portion of Debbie Lane from Business 287 to FM 157 will be starting construction in the next couple months.
Other major road improvements planned through 2022 include:
- Day Miar Road from East Broad Street to Seeton Road
- South Holland Road
- South Main Street from East Broad Street to Hunt Street
- New connector to realign Russel Road at Main Street
- Seeton Road at Joe Pool Lake
- Cannon Road extended from East Broad Street to Matlock Road traffic circle
- U.S. 287 frontage road in south Mansfield
- FM 157 and U.S. 287 with new ramps and U-turn lanes
- East Broad Street from Cannon Road to U.S. 287
- East Broad Street from Matlock Road to Texas 360
- Callendar Road from U.S. 287 to Debbie Lane
- East Debbie Lane widened with additional lanes from Walnut Creek Drive to U.S. 287
- National Parkway widened with two new lanes
The fire department needs
Fire Chief Barry Bondurant said Mansfield could need a fifth or even a sixth fire station. Response times to the far southeast portions of the city are already exceeding five minutes, he said.
“Now you’re seeing the demand going up with South Pointe and all the other houses going up,” Bondurant said.
The city would have to hire up to 36 firefighters to staff two stations 24 hours a day.
As the city adds new firefighters in anticipation of a new station, new administrative personnel would also need to be hired to prevent human resources and certifications from falling behind, he said.
Instead of building two stations, Mansfield could build one larger station with four bays that could run two companies to cover the southern half of the city.
Mansfield hasn’t identified a location for any future fire stations but the council did discuss the purchase of land for that purpose in closed session at the end of the Jan. 31 work session.
Police department needs
The city has considered opening a community police substation within The Shops at Broad mixed-use project at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street.
Mansfield’s community resource division could be housed there and it would give the shopping area a constant police presence. The city’s Citizens on Patrol group could also be located there.
While the developer, Geyer Morris, has been receptive to that, the city would be expected to pay full market rent for the space, Police Chief Tracy Aaron said.
For now, it’s not planned and it’s not budgeted, Chandler said.
The focus right now is on hiring new officers.
“Several cities have raised starting salaries for police officers to try to get them and it’s hurting recruiting,” Chandler said.
