Mansfield police report thefts, drug possessions

January 26
Matlock Road, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. U.S. 287, 1500 block: A Fluval fish tank filter was stolen, totaling $379.99 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: Eight bottles of Similac advanced baby formula, two bottles of Similac sensitive baby formula and two bottles of Mom to Mom baby formula were stolen, totaling $213.22 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
January 27
FM 157, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failing to maintain financial responsibility.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired license.
N. U.S. 287, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
January 28
Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
FM 917, 2700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Thousand Oaks Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
N. Main Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
E. Debbie Lane, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for graffiti.
January 29
Walnut Creek Drive, 1300 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, damaging a door, and an Apple iPad case, pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes, 50 hats, HP laptop, 20 Sony Playstation games, necklace and Sony Playstation 4 were stolen, totaling $2,149 in loss.
E. Dallas Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
N. U.S. 287, 700 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
FM 157, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 800 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
FM 1187, 2200 block: An incident involving criminal mischief occurred and an Unk crane window was damaged, totaling $1,000 in loss.
January 30
N. U.S. 287, 600 block: An individual was arrested for attempted burglary of a vehicle.
Country Club Drive, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
Deerfield Circle, 700 block: An individual was arrested for evading arrest.
Kensington Lane, 700 block: An incident involving the discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct was reported.
January 31
Meadowside Drive, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired license.
FM 157, 1700 block: A USAA debit card was stolen.
February 1
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
E. Broad Street, 3000 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported.
FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: An iPhone 5s was stolen, totaling $400 in loss.
Comments