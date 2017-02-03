Mansfield News

February 3, 2017 11:45 AM

Mansfield police report thefts, drug possessions

January 26

Matlock Road, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

N. U.S. 287, 1500 block: A Fluval fish tank filter was stolen, totaling $379.99 in loss.

N. U.S. 287, 900 block: Eight bottles of Similac advanced baby formula, two bottles of Similac sensitive baby formula and two bottles of Mom to Mom baby formula were stolen, totaling $213.22 in loss.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for theft.

January 27

FM 157, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failing to maintain financial responsibility.

N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired license.

N. U.S. 287, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

January 28

Debbie Lane, 700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

FM 917, 2700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Thousand Oaks Drive, 100 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

N. Main Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

E. Debbie Lane, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for graffiti.

January 29

Walnut Creek Drive, 1300 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, damaging a door, and an Apple iPad case, pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes, 50 hats, HP laptop, 20 Sony Playstation games, necklace and Sony Playstation 4 were stolen, totaling $2,149 in loss.

E. Dallas Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

N. U.S. 287, 700 block: An individual was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

FM 157, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 800 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

FM 1187, 2200 block: An incident involving criminal mischief occurred and an Unk crane window was damaged, totaling $1,000 in loss.

January 30

N. U.S. 287, 600 block: An individual was arrested for attempted burglary of a vehicle.

Country Club Drive, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

Deerfield Circle, 700 block: An individual was arrested for evading arrest.

Kensington Lane, 700 block: An incident involving the discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct was reported.

January 31

Meadowside Drive, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired license.

FM 157, 1700 block: A USAA debit card was stolen.

February 1

N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

E. Broad Street, 3000 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported.

FM 157, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Matlock Road, 3000 block: An iPhone 5s was stolen, totaling $400 in loss.

