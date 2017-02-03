Mansfield police rank top warrants

0:31 Three-year-old wounded by shot through apartment window Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

2:06 The Landmark Tower Implosion: 10 years after the fall

1:02 Rangers Andrew Faulkner preparing to help Jake Diekman void

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

2:38 New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building