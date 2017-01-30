Mansfield schools to get early start

The Mansfield school district will get an early start this fall.
While most schools in Texas will start the 2017-2018 school year Aug. 28, Mansfield youngsters will kick off Aug. 16 and end May 23, 2018.
“Schools start on the fourth Monday, it’s a statewide law,” said David Wright, Mansfield’s assistant superintendent of student services and support. “We are a District of Innovation, which gives us some leeway we wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
Last summer, the Mansfield school board voted to become a District of Innovation, which allows the district to opt out of Texas Education Code mandatory start dates for the school year.
Wright put together a large committee to look at the calendar, including district representatives from fine arts, athletics, curriculum, career tech, parents, staff and students. Their priority, he said, was balancing the fall and spring semesters. In the current year’s calendar, the fall semester has 76 days, while the spring semester has 98 days, Wright said.
“We have so many high school kids doing AP, dual-credit and career tech certifications,” he said. “Some certifications require seat time that we were just barely there this year in the first semester. We’re never going to have even days, but we can get closer than 22.”
Other than the early start and finish, next year’s calendar looks pretty familiar with a week off for Thanksgiving, a week for Spring Break in March and two weeks off for the Christmas holidays. Students will be off from Dec. 22-Jan. 8, which is actually longer than this year’s calendar, when students were off from Dec. 21-Jan. 2. But the later start of the December holiday has raised some eyebrows, Wright admits, especially with divorced parents who divide custody between before Christmas Day and after Christmas Day.
“What wasn’t on the committee’s radar is that divorced families have very specific language on when families get children on break,” he said. “We’ve probably had 20 to 25 concerns with the winter break. We will definitely have that in our minds moving forward.”
Other concerns the district has heard have been what the early start will mean for football and band practice, Wright said. According to UIL rules, football teams in Texas cannot begin practicing until Aug. 14, 2017, and the first high school games are set for Sept. 1 weekend, he said.
“There will be one week longer for practices,” Wright said, comparing to the current school year. “Two-a-day football and band camps will be altered.”
On the plus side, there is very little chance that Mansfield students will have to make up any bad weather days.
Thanks to House Bill 2610 passed by the state Legislature in 2015, Texas students now must attend 75,600 minutes per school year, instead of the 177 days previously required. Mansfield’s 2017-2018 calendar has students in school for 172 days with 450 minutes per day, which is 77,500 minutes, four days more than required. By law, the calendar must include two bad weather days, Wright said, but unless the district has more than four bad weather days, they will not be needed.
The new calendar also has students graduating May 25-26, which is Memorial Day weekend, giving families more time to travel to commencements. And since school ends May 23, there isn’t even a need for a Memorial Day holiday on the calendar.
The committee sent out two surveys, one receiving more than 11,000 responses and the other more than 7,000, a record number of votes, Wright said.
“Everything in the calendar, the majority of people voted for,” he said. “It would be very difficult to create a calendar that meets everybody’s needs.”
See the 2017-2018 Mansfield school district calendar at www.mansfieldisd.org.
