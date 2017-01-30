Steering to Stock Show win

Madison Looney heard the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo judge praise her longhorn steer Troubadour’s color, horns and overall makeup. That he was impressive for his age, he said.
And that he’d won easily.
“I was so excited I don’t think I heard more than that,” the 17-year-old Frontier High School senior said.
The 1,500- to 1,600-pound longhorn had just been named overall grand champion in the Youth Show on Jan. 16, the highest honor for a youth exhibitor showing young livestock.
Earlier, he came in first place in the youth and senior championship rounds, beating out 10 other longhorns each time. During the sweep, Looney earned three ribbons and a belt buckle. Troubadour went on to win Junior Reserve Champion Steer in the Open Show on Jan. 17, which brought another pair of ribbons, a boot bag and some cash.
This marks the first time Looney has received the top honor and she said doing it in Fort Worth so close to Mansfield made it even better.
Her success and the lessons from her FFA teachers at Frontier High School have inspired her to go to West Texas A&M University to study agriculture.
“It’s taught me a lot about responsibility, time management and even love and patience,” Looney said. “It’s been the best opportunity I could ask for.”
Where it started
Looney has always loved animals, but she thought she’d work with smaller ones. Everything changed in her freshman year when she took the intro to agriculture class. At the time, it was just a prerequisite to get into the classes she really wanted to take.
“I came out with this vast and never-ending knowledge,” she said.
Kristi Chambliss, an agriculture science teacher and FFA longhorn show team adviser, remembers Looney being a shy freshman who wasn’t really interested in raising or showing longhorns.
That didn’t last.
“We encourage them strongly that they need to try some new things,” Chambliss said. “She really took a liking to it after she started to realize the success within herself.”
Then, Looney had to sell the idea of showing cattle to her parents.
“I think they didn’t think I was serious at first,” she said. “It sounds so out of place in such an urban city. I just had this feeling that it was something I was supposed to do.”
Through the FFA, she got in touch with breeders in Kansas who were willing to donate a 5-month-old calf to an FFA program.
That brought Troubadour to Frontier High School and just a few months later, he was signed over to Looney, who was 15 years old at the time.
Looney wants to pay that generosity forward when she gets her own herd of longhorns some day.
“They made it to where I didn’t have to buy my own,” she said. “I would love to be able to do that for kids as well.”
More like a pet
Showing Troubadour, who turns 3 in May, hasn’t always been glamorous and it’s taken a lot of hard work.
“The first whole year we did nothing better than last place,” she said.
Every morning and afternoon she visits him at the pasture behind Frontier High School, feeding, grooming and checking him over for parasites or injuries.
“He’s in the pasture unsupervised for so long,” she said.
They also practice for the shows several hours a week, especially as the show approaches.
With his 75-inch horns, Troubadour is an imposing presence, but he’s really just a big lover.
“He has the most docile, calm sweet attitude for such a large animal,” Looney said. “He runs to me every morning and afternoon when I feed him. He loves to have his neck and head scratched.”
As she heads to Canyon to attend West Texas A&M this fall, she’ll leave Troubadour and her heifer, Adalida, on her dad’s land.
“They’re just going to stick around as pets,” she said. “I couldn’t bear not having them in my life.”
She plans to continue showing them in open shows when she has a break from college.
Chambliss has watched Looney blossom each year as she went on to take more advanced classes and became an officer with FFA.
Not to mention the hours of dedication it takes to care for and train longhorns for showing.
“They have to have the will, the desire and want to,” Chambliss said. “They have to spend the time to work with their calf. The ones who work with their calves are the ones who are pretty successful. They win on their own merits showing out there.”
