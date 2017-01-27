Mansfield police report burglaries, thefts

January 19
N. U.S. 287, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
E. Debbie Lane, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for evading arrest.
12th Street, 800 block: An individual was arrested for burglary of a building.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
Matlock Road, 2300 block: An individual was arrested for promotion of prostitution.
Cannon Drive, 2100 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2013 Nissan Optima, damaging windows, and a purse, two men’s wallets, woman’s wallet and Texas driver’s license were stolen, totaling $320 in loss.
January 20
Main Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Paula Lane, 800 block: An individual was arrested for evading arrest.
Commerce Drive, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2013 Dodge Caravan, damaging windows, and Torey Burch sunglasses, two Discover credit cards, Michael Kors handbag, Michael Kors wallet, $200, credit card, Texas driver’s license, Chase check book and DVD were stolen, totaling $694 in loss.
Poe Lane, 1000 block: $6,500 in currency was stolen.
Appleton Drive, 1100 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked residence, damaging a door, a door handle and drywall, totaling $1,300 in loss.
Berkeley Drive, 1500 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and women’s rings, jewelry box and Apple iPad were stolen, totaling $1,370 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 1600 block: An incident involving a controlled substance was reported.
Stuart Street, 2800 block: An individual was arrested for sale of a harmful material to a minor.
January 21
N. Main Street, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
FM 157, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
6th Avenue, 100 block: An incident involving the tampering of identification numbers and personal property occurred.
N. US 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
FM 917, 2700 block: Two individuals were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lake Glen Trail, 1800 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2015 Ford F150 and a Glock 9mm handgun was stolen, totaling $500 in loss.
Concho Trail, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for assault and impeding breath.
January 22
FM 157, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for violation of probation.
McKown Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.
N. Main Street, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
January 23
W. Debbie Lane, 100 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
W. Debbie Lane, 600 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2007 Toyota Tundra, and a Haggar wallet, Texas driver’s license, three credit cards and debit card were stolen, totaling $25 in loss.
Hidden Creek Drive, 1100 block: A burglar entered a locked 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, and a Dell laptop, Hynes Eagle backpack, Marlboro Light cigarettes and teacher’s manual were stolen, totaling $3,147 in loss.
January 24
E. Broad Street, 1300 block: An incident involving the use of fraudulent information was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: Seven bottles of Similac baby formula-sensitive, four bottles of Similac baby formula-advanced, five bottles of Similac baby powder and three bottles of Similac baby formula-grow were stolen, totaling $566.81.
Kings Way Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
January 25
Andalusia Trail, 900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
N. 360, 400 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a GE washer and GE dryer were stolen, totaling $1,200 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
FM 917, 2700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
