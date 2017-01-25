Methodist Mansfield breaks ground on new professional building

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center President John Phillips (center), members of the hospital advisory board, city officials and members of the construction team break ground on the hospital's new 82,000-square-foot professional building Wednesday. The hospital's current 90,000-square-foot professional building is 95 percent occupied. The new building is almost 40 percent preleased, Phillips said, with an oncology practice and general practitioners office anchoring the first of four floors, while neurosurgeons will be on the second floor. The $11.8 million building will take up 10 of Methodist Mansfield's 23 acres behind their hospital. The new professional building is scheduled to open in December.
