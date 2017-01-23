Methodist adding second professional building

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center is growing faster than the weeds that covered the property just a little more than a decade ago.
On Wednesday, the hospital breaks ground on its second professional office building, an 82,000-square-foot, four-story facility at the corner of Matlock Road and Hospital Drive, directly behind the hospital’s emergency department.
The $11.8 million structure, set to be completed by December, will house doctors’ offices, almost 50 percent of them already leased, said John Phillips, president of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
“The original professional building is 90,000 square feet and 95 percent of it is occupied,” Phillips said. “There’s no place for doctors to come to lease space on this campus.”
One of the anchors on the first floor will be an oncologist, which will have space for a mobile PET scans and expansion space for radiation treatments in the future, Phillips said. The other first-floor anchor will be Methodist Family Health Center for primary care physicians.
Moody Brain & Spine Institute, with an orthopedic surgeon and two neurosurgeons, will be on the second floor of the new building, Phillips said.
“More important than the building is what they’re able to do,” Phillips said, citing some of the latest technology, like the O-Arm Surgical Imaging System that helps surgeons make incisions greater accuracy.
The new professional office building will take up 10 acres of the 23-acre parcel that Methodist Mansfield Medical Center owns behind the hospital. The building will face Heritage Parkway, and leave plenty of room for future expansion.
In February, the hospital will begin working on its third cath lab, this one inside the Amon G. Carter Foundation Heart & Vascular Center. Construction is set to be complete on the cath lab by September.
Phillips, who has guided the hospital for the past 5 1/2 years, is no stranger to expansion. Since he became president at Methodist Mansfield, the hospital has added labor & delivery rooms, operating rooms, an 86-bed patient tower and the Amon G. Carter Foundation Heart & Vascular Center. The hospital has also added an urgent care center on U.S. 287, an imaging center across the street, the Methodist Family Health Center at Lifetime Fitness and a physical therapy center in Arlington.
