Mansfield police bust suspected prostitution at massage business

A 56-year-old woman was arrested Thursday at a Mansfield massage business, accused of promotion of prostitution, according to a Mansfield police report.
Yinji Piao was arrested and released on $2,000 bail.
Another woman was arrested and released to another organization that assists women suspected of being victims of sex trafficking, the report says.
Mansfield police are still seeking another woman who is suspected of being involved in prostition activity at Oriental Wellness Center, 2300 Matlock Road.
Mansfield police began investigating the massage business after a citizens complaint in December. Detectives are still investigating to see if more people are involved.
Comments