Mansfield police report burglaries, vandalism

January 12
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Lydia Lane, 4400 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked residence and damaged three doors, totaling $1,050 in loss.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: A theft occurred and $180 in currency was stolen.
January 13
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
Tarrant Street, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and $40 in currency, Dell laptop and laptop bag were stolen, totaling $2,260 in loss.
N. Texas 360, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
January 14
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An incident involving the interference of an officer’s duty was reported.
Heritage Parkway, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for driving with an expired registration.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2004 Ford Expedition, damaging a door, and three debit cards, six credit cards and Texas driver’s license were stolen, totaling $500 in loss.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A burglar entered a locked 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe and a Texas driver’s license, Louis Vuitton purse, Louis Vuitton handbag and DVD were stolen, totaling $2,891 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1100 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked black 2012 Ford F150, damaging windows, totaling $250 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for interfering in public duties.
Pinedale Drive, 100 block: An incident involving a suspicious death was reported.
January 15
FM 157, 1200 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
January 16
N. U.S. 287, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and Chevy auto parts were damaged, totaling $350 in loss.
Nicklaus Avenue, 4200 block: An incident involving the fraudulent use of identifying information was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 1200 block: An incident involving aggravated assault was reported.
FM 157, 1600 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and Lincoln auto body parts were damaged, totaling $4,000 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failing to appear in court.
Waxahachie Street, 600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
January 17
N. Texas 360, 1400 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
January 18
Pebble Beach Drive, 1100 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and four Brighton necklaces, five Brighton watches, miscellaneous jewelry, five gift cards, wooden drawers, button collection, three evening handbags, Ruger 9mm handgun and Samsung Galaxy 3 phone were stolen, totaling $2,812 in loss.
N. Texas 360, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, damaging a door and a Sharp television and Samsung television were stolen, totaling $1,500 in loss.
Kingsley Drive, 2100 block: An incident involving assault was reported.
Breezy Oaks Drive, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
