Two seats up for grabs in school board, council elections

Wednesday kicks off election season in Mansfield, with a pair of seats open on the Mansfield school board and another pair on the City Council.
Candidates who want to toss their hats in the ring can pick up a school trustee packet from the school district’s administration building, 605 E. Broad St., or a council packet from the city secretary at City Hall, 1200 E. Broad St., starting at 8 a.m. today. The filing period runs through 5 p.m. Feb. 17, with Election Day set for May 6.
“We’ve had some many people interested,” said Julie Moye, the coordinator of school board operations. “I think we’ll have a lot of applications. We are growing so fast and have such a good district.”
On the school board, Place 6 and Place 7 are up for election.
Daniel Gallagher, an educator, was elected in a special election in December 2015 to Place 6 to finish the final 18 months of the three-year term, left vacant after Danny Baas resigned.
Courtney Lackey Wilson, a local business owner, has served two three-year terms as Place 7 trustee.
On the City Council, Wendy Burgess has served two three-year terms in Place 6, while business owner Larry Broseh has held the Place 7 seat for 15 years.
Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, registered voters, have no felony convictions, have lived in Texas for at least 12 months and lived in the Mansfield school district for at least six months.
Council candidates must have lived in the city for at least 12 months and be registered voters. In order to be a registered voter, points out City Secretary Jeanne Heard, you must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and have no felonies.
