Remembering a King

Approximately 200 people braved the storms Sunday night to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
“It was fantastic, the choir was fantastic, Gage was fantastic,” said Victoria Dodd, who organizes the annual event at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Gage Yeager, executive director of Trinity Habitat for Humanity, was the keynote speaker for the celebration, which marks the birthday of the King, the civil rights leader and Baptist minister who was assassinated April 4, 1968.
The DeSoto High School A Cappella Choir also performed along with Bethlehem Baptist’s choir.
