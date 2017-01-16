Stretch your legs in Winter Walk

Need to work out the mid-winter blues? Take a stroll through Katherine Rose Memorial Park with a couple hundred of your neighbors during the city’s annual Winter Walk.
The city, which hosts the event, is switching things up for the 12th annual walk.
“We added a 5K because we had a great response to the kids triathlon over the summer,” said Ann Beck, marketing and communication manager for the parks and recreation department. “We thought a kids 5K would be a great fit, a Snowman Run. We got a lot of requests for all ages, so we opened it to everyone.”
The event still includes the Winter Walk, a one-mile stroll, for anyone who wants to take a slower pace.
The 5K and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. and end at Katherine Rose Memorial Park, which is also a different from past years. Winter Walk began as a way to show off the then-new Town Park and the linear trail, where the event would wrap up. This year, the city is concentrating everything at Rose Park.
Another change is at the end of the run and walk, which had previously been a health fair.
“We’re going to have a giant fire pit that has been specially built for this,” Beck said. “At the end, we’re going to roast s’mores.”
The cost to participate in the Snowman Run is $15, and everyone who registers online before the event will receive a long-sleeve snowman t-shirt. Participation in the walk is free and no registration is required, but participants will not receive a t-shirt.
“We have lots of prizes for the kids (who win the 5K),” Beck said. “It’s a benefit for Cook Children’s Medical Center, the first hospital to have Build-A-Bear Workshop inside the hospital. They have created a special Build-A-Bear for the winner of the kids 5K. The adult winner gets a medal.”
Youngsters from age 6 to 18 can participate in the kids 5K, while everyone older can compete in the adult run. All proceeds after expenses will be donated to Cook Children’s Medical Center, Beck said.
“As a mom, you’re always trying to find ways to get kids active,” Beck said. “My older daughter plays club soccer so she’s doing the 5K as a way to get in shape for the season. My younger daughter is just doing it for the s’mores, plus the t-shirts are really cute.”
Families are invited to bring their strollers and dogs on leashes, she said.
“I think it’s really easy to get lazy this time of year,” Beck said. “This is designed to be a really fun event for the whole family. You can still have fun, even if you have to bundle up.”
Winter Walk
9 a.m. Saturday
Katherine Rose Memorial Park
303 N. Walnut Creek Drive
