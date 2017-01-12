Mansfield News

January 12, 2017 1:08 PM

Mansfield police report thefts, vandalism

January 5

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

Highway 67, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

E. Broad Street, 700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without proper tags.

January 6

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: Two individuals were arrested for violation of curfew.

N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving excessive littering was reported.

Country Club Drive, 2200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

S. 2nd Avenue, 1400 block: An incident involving the deadly discharge of a firearm was reported.

Bingley Way, 4400 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, damaging a door, and an Electrolux microwave and an Electrolux gas burner stove were stolen, totaling $5,600 in loss.

Chambers Street, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

January 7

E. Debbie Lane, 800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Montclaire Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

N. U.S. 287, 900 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, and a purse, Disney coin purse, car keys, house key, mailbox key and key ring were stolen, totaling $370 in loss.

Walnut Creek Drive, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

January 8

Titleist Drive, 500 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.

E. Broad Street, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Turner Warnell, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Wildbriar Lane, 4100 block: An individual was arrested for assault.

S. U.S. 287, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Matlock Road, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked gray 2015 Nissan Altima, and an Aldo purse, Michael Kors wallet, Wells Fargo bank card, Mastercard, HP computer, Apple iPad and $3,300 in currency were stolen, totaling $5,140 in loss.

Matlock Road, 2200 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.

January 9

Country Grove Trail, 2100 block: An individual was arrested for running a red light.

E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.

Derbyshire Lane, 800 block: A burglar entered a locked construction site, and a door and cabinetry were damaged and custom cabinets were stolen, totaling $3,700 in loss.

E. Dallas Street, 700 block: A green 2005 Ford F150 was vandalized, totaling $2,000 in loss.

E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.

January 10

N. Main Street, 900 block: An individual was arrested for not wearing a seat belt.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

FM 157, 1700 block: Three HP printer ink cartridges and one Dyson vacuum were stolen, totaling $459.56 in loss.

January 11

Elm Street, 500 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, and two televisions and a DVD player were stolen, totaling $430 in loss.

N. US 287, 2000 block: A blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was vandalized, totaling $300 in loss.

Debbie Lane, 1500 block: An iPhone 6 was stolen, totaling $700 in loss.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.

Mansfield News

