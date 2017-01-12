Mansfield police report thefts, vandalism

January 5
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
Highway 67, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
E. Broad Street, 700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without proper tags.
January 6
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: Two individuals were arrested for violation of curfew.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving excessive littering was reported.
Country Club Drive, 2200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
S. 2nd Avenue, 1400 block: An incident involving the deadly discharge of a firearm was reported.
Bingley Way, 4400 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, damaging a door, and an Electrolux microwave and an Electrolux gas burner stove were stolen, totaling $5,600 in loss.
Chambers Street, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
January 7
E. Debbie Lane, 800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Montclaire Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, and a purse, Disney coin purse, car keys, house key, mailbox key and key ring were stolen, totaling $370 in loss.
Walnut Creek Drive, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
January 8
Titleist Drive, 500 block: An individual was arrested for excessive speeding.
E. Broad Street, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Turner Warnell, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Wildbriar Lane, 4100 block: An individual was arrested for assault.
S. U.S. 287, 2400 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Matlock Road, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked gray 2015 Nissan Altima, and an Aldo purse, Michael Kors wallet, Wells Fargo bank card, Mastercard, HP computer, Apple iPad and $3,300 in currency were stolen, totaling $5,140 in loss.
Matlock Road, 2200 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.
January 9
Country Grove Trail, 2100 block: An individual was arrested for running a red light.
E. Broad Street, 3800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.
Derbyshire Lane, 800 block: A burglar entered a locked construction site, and a door and cabinetry were damaged and custom cabinets were stolen, totaling $3,700 in loss.
E. Dallas Street, 700 block: A green 2005 Ford F150 was vandalized, totaling $2,000 in loss.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.
January 10
N. Main Street, 900 block: An individual was arrested for not wearing a seat belt.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
FM 157, 1700 block: Three HP printer ink cartridges and one Dyson vacuum were stolen, totaling $459.56 in loss.
January 11
Elm Street, 500 block: A burglar entered a locked residence, and two televisions and a DVD player were stolen, totaling $430 in loss.
N. US 287, 2000 block: A blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was vandalized, totaling $300 in loss.
Debbie Lane, 1500 block: An iPhone 6 was stolen, totaling $700 in loss.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
