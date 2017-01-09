Habitat set to build 13th Mansfield home

Thirty-two churches, companies, civic groups and individuals donated more than $75,000 for the city’s 13th Habitat for Humanity house.
Volunteers from the donating groups will begin construction in February on the new house, which will be built at 228 Billingslea Drive.
“It is one experience in this community that brings all walks of life together,” said Don Miller, executive pastor at First Baptist Church and Mansfield Habitat organizer. “You have people that drive Mercedes and people that drive a 1964 pickups working together. They don’t have a clue who they’re working for, but they know they’re doing something that will make a difference in a family.”
Chimene Bombisa, a Democratic Republic of the Congo native, will be the owner of the three-bedroom, two-bath home. Volunteers will work Fridays and Saturdays in February and March, then subcontractors will complete the home, which should be ready by summer, Miller said.
Local organizers needed to raise $74,000 to build the home, but rounded up $75,125, Miller said.
Homeowners repay the cost of their homes with non-interest loans and by working for 250 hours on their houses and other Habitat homes. This will be Trinity Habitat for Humanity’s 13th house in the city, a dozen of those built and organized by local groups and donors.
To donate or volunteer with Mansfield’s Habitat for Humanity house, contact Don Miller at 817-999-9414.
