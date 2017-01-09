Mansfield News

January 9, 2017 2:04 PM

Mansfield police report assaults, thefts

December 29

Breckenridge Road, 1500 block: A terroristic threat in a public place was reported.

Almond Drive, 1000 block: The use of fraudulent identifying information was reported.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

Kings Mill Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Matlock Road, 1500 block: An incident involving a drunken driver was reported.

N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

Cancun Drive, 1800 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2014 Hyundai Sonata and a garage door opener was stolen, totaling $50 in loss.

Breckenridge Road, 1500 block: Excessive noise was reported.

Broad Street, 3300 block: Assault and bodily injury were reported.

December 30

Copperleaf Drive, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication by a minor.

Rosebrook Drive, 1300 block: An assault was reported.

Wood Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for assault.

Heritage Drive, 1600 block: Property was seized.

Monte Carlo Drive, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for sexual assault, forcible rape.

Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving the attempt to fabricate evidence was reported.

Matlock Road, 3000 block: A vandal damaged a green 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, totaling $300 in loss.

W. Debbie Lane, 100 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.

E. Kimball Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.

December 31

N. US 287, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Sonoma Drive, 1400 block: An incident involving theft was reported.

N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft.

E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A burglar entered a locked gray 2006 Ford F150, damaging windows, and a GPS system was stolen, totaling $350 in loss.

Farmington Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

January 1

Crestmeadow Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for attempting to resist arrest.

Crest Drive, 1400 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.

S. Willow Street, 300 block: Two individuals were arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

N. Main Street, 500 block: An individual was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Cowtown Drive, 1600 block: The recovery of a runaway was reported.

January 2

Coal Creek Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for theft of an automobile.

Mallard Circle, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.

Van Worth Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Bergen Lane, 1300 block: A white 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen, totaling $17,666 in loss.

January 3

Cannon Drive, 2100 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2008 Mitsubishi Gallant and a bank debit card, hair piece, purse, handbag, two Visa credit cards, two Bank of America debit cards and Wood Forest debit card were stolen, totaling $455 in loss.

Lydia Lane, 4400 block: An incident involving theft of property was reported.

Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: Assault by bodily contact was reported.

N. Main Street, 900 block: An individual was arrested for attempting to evade arrest.

S. US 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for theft.

Matlock Road, 3000 block: A burglar attempted to enter a business, damaging a ceiling, totaling $300 in loss.

January 4

W. Oak Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for assault.

Biscayne Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for identity theft.

Breezy Oaks Drive, 1100 block: An assault was reported.

Coastline Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

