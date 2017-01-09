Mansfield police report assaults, thefts

December 29
Breckenridge Road, 1500 block: A terroristic threat in a public place was reported.
Almond Drive, 1000 block: The use of fraudulent identifying information was reported.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
Kings Mill Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Matlock Road, 1500 block: An incident involving a drunken driver was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
Cancun Drive, 1800 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2014 Hyundai Sonata and a garage door opener was stolen, totaling $50 in loss.
Breckenridge Road, 1500 block: Excessive noise was reported.
Broad Street, 3300 block: Assault and bodily injury were reported.
December 30
Copperleaf Drive, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication by a minor.
Rosebrook Drive, 1300 block: An assault was reported.
Wood Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for assault.
Heritage Drive, 1600 block: Property was seized.
Monte Carlo Drive, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for sexual assault, forcible rape.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An incident involving the attempt to fabricate evidence was reported.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: A vandal damaged a green 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, totaling $300 in loss.
W. Debbie Lane, 100 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
E. Kimball Street, 400 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
December 31
N. US 287, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Sonoma Drive, 1400 block: An incident involving theft was reported.
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A burglar entered a locked gray 2006 Ford F150, damaging windows, and a GPS system was stolen, totaling $350 in loss.
Farmington Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
January 1
Crestmeadow Lane, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for attempting to resist arrest.
Crest Drive, 1400 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.
S. Willow Street, 300 block: Two individuals were arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
N. Main Street, 500 block: An individual was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.
Cowtown Drive, 1600 block: The recovery of a runaway was reported.
January 2
Coal Creek Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for theft of an automobile.
Mallard Circle, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Van Worth Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Bergen Lane, 1300 block: A white 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen, totaling $17,666 in loss.
January 3
Cannon Drive, 2100 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2008 Mitsubishi Gallant and a bank debit card, hair piece, purse, handbag, two Visa credit cards, two Bank of America debit cards and Wood Forest debit card were stolen, totaling $455 in loss.
Lydia Lane, 4400 block: An incident involving theft of property was reported.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1600 block: Assault by bodily contact was reported.
N. Main Street, 900 block: An individual was arrested for attempting to evade arrest.
S. US 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
Matlock Road, 3000 block: A burglar attempted to enter a business, damaging a ceiling, totaling $300 in loss.
January 4
W. Oak Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for assault.
Biscayne Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for identity theft.
Breezy Oaks Drive, 1100 block: An assault was reported.
Coastline Lane, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
