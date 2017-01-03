Juvenile charged with church arson

A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to Mansfield First Church of the Nazarene on Christmas morning.
“Accelerants were found near the back door of the church,” said Mansfield Fire Marshal Clay Cawood.
The teen-age juvenile is believed to have acted alone, Cawood said.
The First Church of the Nazarene at 1804 FM 157 is a total loss, Cawood said, with $1.1 million in damages.
The Mansfield Fire Department received a call about the church at 4:47 a.m. Dec. 25 and saw heavy flames and smoke in the back of the building, said Fire Chief Barry Bondurant. With the progression of the fire and the wind, fire crews went into defensive mode and didn’t send anyone in right away, Bondurant said. No injuries were reported.
Members of Mansfield First Church of the Nazarene had a Christmas service on the lawn Christmas morning.
This article contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
