New field of play

Basketball and volleyball tournaments have already taken a spin on the shiny wood floors at the new FieldhouseUSA Mansfield and now the public gets its first chance to see the facility up close.
FieldhouseUSA will host a grand opening for the sports facility at 10 a.m. Saturday at 650 N. U.S. 287 in Mansfield.
That same day, the FieldhouseUSA will kick off recreational league play. They’ve got 100 teams already signed up for the winter season, said general manager Shannon Coulter.
The 100,000-square-foot arena can host basketball, volleyball and even futsal, an indoor version of soccer played on a hard court. The FieldhouseUSA has its own restaurant, Teddy’s Kitchen, that serves healthy food options.
Mansfield built the $12 million building on city-owned land wedged between the baseball fields at McKnight Park East and the planned Shops at Broad mixed-use development along the northbound U.S. 287 frontage road. FieldhouseUSA will operate the facility.
The court can host up to eight basketball games or 12 volleyball games at once. For practices, the facility can host even more simultaneously.
“We’re able to do a lot of different things for a lot of different people,” Coulter said. “Our idea is to have a parent come in here with three children and one can play basketball, one can play volleyball or futsal.”
What makes the Mansfield facility different is that the courts can be switched from sport to sport with the swipe of an iPad, Coulter said. It takes about five minutes for the basketball goals to move up or down and to set up the volleyball nets or futsal goals.
Along with Big League Dreams, which opened a decade ago, and the Dr Pepper StarCenter ice rink under construction nearby in the Shops at Broad, Mansfield is becoming a youth sports destination, said Matt Young, director of parks and recreation. The $15.1 million StarCenter, also a public-private partnership, is scheduled to open by September when hockey season starts.
Grownups can get in on the action, too, with adult basketball leagues every Wednesday for players ages 35 and up and Thursday nights for any players over age 18. Adult volleyball leagues will play Friday nights.
During the summer, the FieldhouseUSA will host all-day sports camps with 85 to 100 children playing sports, watching a movie and other activities throughout the week. It will offer snacks and lunch.
FieldhouseUSA also has space available for lease. NTA Taekowndo and Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital at Arlington have already leased locations in the building.
“We partner with businesses that are either geared toward fitness or geared toward children,” Coulter said.
Spectators can watch the recreational games for free. The only time there will be an admission charge will be when the facility gets rented for national tournaments coached by top college coaches, Coulter said.
Basketball and volleyball tournaments are expected to draw visitors from North Texas and across the state, which benefits the city’s businesses, hotels and motels.
“The sports tourism market is continually evolving and growing and the FieldhouseUSA Mansfield facility will bring in new visitors that will experience Mansfield for the first time,” Young said. “The city has already booked several large tournaments and we expect a significant impact on the hotels, especially during peak times with our Big League Dreams complex.”
It’s also a big reason why the Shops at Broad will likely draw a large sporting goods store, said Scott Welmaker, director of economic development for the city of Mansfield. No tenants have been announced for 500,000-square-foot shopping destination.
Fieldhouse USA
650 N. U.S. 287
682-307-5220
fieldhouseusa.com
