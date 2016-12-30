Mansfield police report arrests for possession of drugs, paraphernalia

December 21
N. 360, 200 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and JC Penny rings, Unk ring, Balfour ring, Jimmy Krystal watch, two Prada sunglasses, Gucci sunglasses, Unk earrings and Louis Vitton handbag were stolen, totaling $3,000 in loss.
N. US 287, 1900 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban and took a Swiss backpack, totaling $310 in loss.
December 22
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for parole violation.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for speeding in a school zone.
Yellowstone Drive, 800 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
December 23
N. US 287, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Victory Lane, 200 block: An individual was arrested for use of fraudulent information.
N. Main Street, 700 block: Eight pieces of decking and three pieces of wall siding were stolen, totaling $4,801 in loss.
W. Debbie Lane, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
December 24
S. 2nd Avenue, 400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Sherman Drive, 600 block: A pair of blue jeans and $60 in currency was stolen, totaling $90 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 2300 block: An incident involving vandalism occurred and a stop sign was damaged.
Honeysuckle Drive, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for assault.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for failure to appear in court.
S. US 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
December 25
Country Club Drive, 2300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
FM 157, 1800 block: An incident involving the arson of a place of worship was reported.
E. Broad Street, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.
FM 157, 1600 block: An incident involving vandalism was reported and Infiniti auto body parts were damaged.
Monte Carlo Drive, 1400 block: Two individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
N. US 287, 100 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Walnut Creek Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.
December 26
Cannon Drive, 2000 block: Twenty-two OSB sheets, 20 Hardie Board sheets, 75 Pine grooves and a zip tie roll was stolen, totaling $3,246 in loss.
Dallas Street, 100 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
W. Debbie Lane, 900 block: An individual was arrested for prostitution.
December 27
FM 917, 1700 block: Two individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Matlock Road, 2900 block: An incident involving possession of a controlled substance was reported.
N. US 287, 2000 block: A Nike backpack and two pairs of Nike footwear were stolen, totaling $144.99 in loss.
Ashland Court, 900 block: An incident involving the use of fraudulent information was reported.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1100 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe, damaging windows, and five debit cards, two Victoria Secret credit cards, City Bank credit card, City Bank debit card, Texas driver’s license, Anne Klein prescription glasses, two Widex hearing aids and Kohl's purse were stolen, totaling $3,366 in loss.
December 28
N. US 287, 1800 block: An incident involving credit card abuse was reported.
Pleasant Ridge Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Woodbridge Trail, 2600 block: An incident involving the use of fraudulent information was reported.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Comments