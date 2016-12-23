Mansfield police report burglaries, thefts

December 16
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Rocky Creek Drive, 2800 block: A Droilee outdoor Christmas light projector, Telebrand Christmas light projector and Droilee Christmas lights were stolen, totaling $127 in loss.
N. US 287, 1800 block: A Vizio 40-inch television was stolen, totaling $279.99 in loss.
December 17
Heritage Parkway, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for criminal mischief.
Matlock Road, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.
N. US 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault by injury.
Cains Lane, 2000 block: An act of criminal mischief was reported and a Sharp 32-inch television was damaged, totaling $300 in loss.
FM 157, 1200 block: An incident involving assault by contact was reported.
Mallard Circle, 1600 block: An incident involving assault and family violence was reported.
Britton Road, 3800 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a garage door and entry gate were damaged, and a Winchester gun safe, Omega gun silencer, Ruger rifle, Browning shotgun, CMMG rifle, Heritage handgun, Savage rifle, Browning rifle, three Remington rifles, Springfield handgun, Smith and Wesson handgun, Beretta shotgun, Marlin rifle and Remington shotgun were stolen, totaling $20,150 in loss.
Oak Grove Road, 700 block: An individual was arrested for burglary of a vehicle.
Russell Lane, 300 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
December 18
Matlock Road, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a wallet, $2 in currency and a Dave and Buster’s gift card were stolen, totaling $52 in loss.
N. US 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for disregarding a traffic control device.
N. US 287, 2000 block: An incident involving the use of falsifying information was reported.
Matlock Road, 2900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
N. US 287, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
December 19
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An individual was arrested for failure to appear in court.
Honeysuckle Drive, 900 block: An incident involving striking an unattended vehicle was reported.
December 20
E. Debbie Lane, 2200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for assault.
Everglade Drive, 600 block: A burglar entered an unlocked black 2014 Ford F-150 and a Salsbury wrench, Pelican tool box, Salsbury socket set, Salsbury glove set, Husky socket set, three pairs of safety glasses, jacket and can of electrical grease were stolen, totaling $5,812 in loss.
Kendal Drive, 1500 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and a black 2003 Infiniti G35 was damaged, totaling $500 in loss.
Country Club, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Matlock Road, 3200 block: An incident involving assault was reported.
