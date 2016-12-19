Restaurants, retail and a brewery head to town

New retail and restaurant development is coming fast and furious in Mansfield with well-known chains and one-of-a-kind local businesses opening soon.
Felix Wong, director of planning, said his department is staying busy.
“New projects, zoning changes, certificates of occupancies and building permits are coming in so fast that the city hall staff are doing all we can to keep up,” Wong said.
Shops at Broad
By far the biggest project in Mansfield, the mixed-use Shops at Broad project at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street could start announcing stores and restaurants by February.
Andrew Lehner, a senior associate with CBRE, said they have nothing to announce yet.
The project boasts 500,000-square-feet of space, including several big box stores and pad sites for restaurants.
The proposal includes 300 apartments that caused controversy in recent months, even prompting a petition with hundreds of signatures to stop the project.
The city threw the petition out last month after the city attorney ruled that zoning changes aren’t subject to referendums. That cleared the developer, Geyer Morris, to proceed with construction, which could begin in early 2017.
Mansfield plans to widen East Broad Street to six lanes from Cannon Drive to U.S. 287 to accommodate additional traffic from the Shops at Broad.
The FieldhouseUSA Mansfield opened this month and has already hosted its first tournament. The official ribbon cutting is set for Jan. 7.
The $15.5 million Dr Pepper StarCenter ice arena recently started construction and is scheduled to be completed by September for the fall hockey season.
With the Dr Pepper StarCenter and the Fieldhouse USA, it’s only logical that the Shops will have a large sporting goods store, said Scott Welmaker, director of Mansfield Economic Development Corp.
H-E-B anchored shopping center
Across East Broad Street, zoning has been approved for an H-E-B grocery store and other retail and restaurants. Mansfield residents have been clamoring for an H-E-B for years and it looks like they’ll have to keep waiting—the store is scheduled to begin construction in 2019 and open in 2020.
In all, the center will have 240,000 square feet of space at the southeast corner of East Broad Street and U.S. 287. H-E-B has purchased land and existing stores throughout North Texas. H-E-B plans to open two Central Markets in Dallas, one in Uptown and another off Northwest Highway.
Backyard project
Workers are pouring concrete for the Backyard project that will be home to Twisted Root, Quincy’s Chicken Shack and a third dessert concept.
The trio of restaurants are planned across the street from The LOT on South Main Street.
The first restaurant will open in early summer with the other two following shortly, said Kim McCaslin, vice president of MR Development. She didn’t know which restaurant would open first.
The goal is to finish the buildings by March and then let the tenants move in.
Pond Branch
The Pond Branch Linear Trail will be another critical piece of downtown Mansfield’s development.
Construction will start in early 2017 on the $3.4 million trail that links Katherine Rose Memorial Park to downtown Mansfield and the Backyard project. It could open around the same time the Backyard opens.
Though it’s only .75-miles long, it links to the Walnut Creek Linear Park, which already connects to neighborhoods and schools.
Dirty Job Brewing
Mansfield first brewery is scheduled to open in early March in downtown.
Dirty Job Brewing will start out with six beers, but Derek Hubenak, co-owner and founder, said they have recipes for 28 different beers.
The brewery, 117 N. Main St., will have craft beer for on-site consumption and will distribute to 10 other bars and restaurants in the area. The brewery’s Facebook page already has nearly 700 likes.
Hubenak and his wife, Lashawn, got their first taste of craft beer while working at Rahr Brewing in Fort Worth a decade ago. A few years later, they started racking up awards for their own home-brewed recipe.
They partnered with Justin Watson and started scouring North Texas for the perfect location. They fell in love with the revitalization of downtown Mansfield.
“We really wanted to get in on the ground floor of that,” Hubenak said. “We can tell everyone we’re the newest and oldest brewery in Mansfield. It’s been our dream and it’s a passion for us.”
Main Street Lofts
The first Main Street Lofts will be ready for move-in by early summer at the corner of North Main Street and Newt Patterson Road.
Workers are framing the second floor of the first apartment building. The others aren’t far behind.
“It’s moving pretty quickly,” Welmaker said.
The apartment project will ultimately have 315 apartment units.
The developer will also extend the Walnut Creek Linear Park from Town Park, under North Main Street to a new park that’s connected to the Main Street Lofts. This short extension will ultimately be part of the western stretch of the Walnut Creek Linear Park heading to the western city limits.
New jewelry store coming to town
Experienced jeweler Lupe Ozuna will open his own store in downtown Mansfield in January. The store will be at 131 N. Main St., where The Cellar used to be located.
Ozuna, who spent years as a manager at Ben Bridge Jeweler at NorthPark Center, will specialize in customized products. He’s a registered gemologist, a rigorous process that took six years.
“Hopefully, I’ll bring a lot of expertise and skill to the jewelry business around here,” Ozuna said. “We have a 3-D printer so we can eliminate a lot of the design costs. We can create literally anything.”
New restaurants near Newsom Stadium
Slim Chickens, Jake’s Hamburgers and Schlotzsky’s are all planning to open soon next to Newsom Stadium at East Broad Street and Holland Road.
Slim Chickens will likely open first.
East Debbie Lane getting new eateries
Plans for a Mi Cocina near Lifetime Fitness are being reviewed at City Hall now. It could be another year before the restaurant opens, though.
Luna Grill and Bahama Bucks could open in spring 2017.
R Taco, 1520 E. Debbie Lane, opened Saturday with a bang by giving away free tacos for a year to the first 50 customers in line. The Dallas-based restaurant, previously known as Rusty Tacos, makes street-style tacos.
A Smoothie King is planning to open next to R Taco.
Other arrivals
Dollar General could be open by late spring on Turner Warnell Road.
The Academy at Walnut Creek will finish construction on a new Montessori school at 1098 Country Club Drive in June. The 15,000-square-foot school will be bigger and state of the art, said owner Melissa Arnold.
If the demand is there, the new building could accommodate second, third and fourth grades, she said. The current school on Country Club Drive will close when the new building opens.
