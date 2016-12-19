Restaurants, retail and a brewery head to town

19:22 Episode 19: Titletown, Texas Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:04 Roger Staubach praises Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?