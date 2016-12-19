Thefts, burglaries reported to Mansfield police

December 9
Lydia Lane, 4500 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a five-burner cooktop, dishwasher, microwave and mirror were stolen, and a cabinet and double ovens were damaged, totaling $1,335 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2008 Mercedes Milan and a bank bag was stolen, totaling $501 in loss.
E. Broad Street, 1000 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
E. Broad Street, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
FM 157, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license.
December 10
Windcastle Drive, 2000 block: A burglar attempted to enter a locked residence and damaged the door, totaling $50 in loss.
Longbourn Drive, 4500 block: Miscellaneous lumber was stolen, totaling $390.87 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2014 Chevy Silverado, and a DVD and tires were stolen, totaling $400 in loss.
Danbury Drive, 1300 block: An incident involving forcible entry was reported.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
December 11
S. Main Street, 500 block: An incident involving theft was reported.
S. Main Street, 500 block: An individual was arrested for assault by threat of violence.
E. Broad Street, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
December 12
Fort Worth Street, 600 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
N. U.S. 287, 1900 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.
Columbia Drive, 1100 block: A Yorkshire Terrier dog was stolen, totaling $600 in loss.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: A burglar damaged a locked maroon 2012 Ford Fusion and a purse was stolen, totaling $330 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 900 block: An incident involving the use of forged information was reported.
E. Debbie Lane, 1500 block: A Lucky purse, driver’s license, Social Security card and zoom lens for an iPhone were stolen, totaling $100 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft of property.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 1100 block: A burglar damaged windows on a Honda Odyssey, and a briefcase, $700 in currency and Apple gift card were stolen, totaling $1,125 in loss.
N. U.S. 287, 400 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
December 13
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
N. 360, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and two Browning rifles, two Remington shotguns, jewelry box, four Winchester rifles, Remington rifle, Ithaca shotgun, Browning shotgun, Glock handgun, Mizuno golf club set, miscellaneous rings, Apple laptop, Beats headphones, Kendra Scott necklaces, Microsoft Xbox 360 gaming console, Polaroid camera and pair of cowboy boots were stolen, totaling $38,785 in loss.
E. Debbie Lane, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a LG 50-inch television was stolen, totaling $350 in loss.
N. Miller Road, 200 block: Miscellaneous drills and hand tools were stolen, totaling $3,360 in loss.
Brook Arbor Court, 100 block: An individual was arrested for assault and family violence.
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An incident involving aggravated assault was reported.
December 14
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for harassment.
N. U.S. 287, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for theft.
N. U.S. 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving without a license.
Inverness Road, 1500 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. U.S. 287, 2000 block: A Microsoft Xbox 1, two video games and Sony Playstation 4 were stolen, totaling $799.97 in loss.
Comments