Council OKs South Pointe apartments

Private yards, a man cave, a dog park and package concierge are a few of the amenities that will be offered at The Julian at South Pointe apartment complex. The 436-unit complex will lease for $1.49 a square foot when it opens in 2018, said Kim McCaslin, vice president of MR Development. Pre-leasing will start by the end of 2017.
The City Council unanimously approved the detailed site plan for the project at its Monday meeting.
The apartments are proposed on Harmon and Lowe roads. Only 36 percent of the units will be two bedrooms. The remainder will be one bedroom. No three-bedroom units are proposed. McCaslin said they wanted to offer new amenities at this complex that they don’t offer at the Villagio Apartments on Debbie Lane.
Councilman Larry Broseh praised McCaslin for the Villagio project.
“I’ve never seen a nicer setup than what you have there,” he said.
McCaslin responded, “We’re hoping this one will be better.”
Diamond Creek tabled indefinitely
The council tabled the controversial Diamond Creek Estates neighborhood because the developer hasn’t met with neighbors.
The 187.5-acre project proposes 420 homes on Gertie Barrett Road just south of Linda Jobe Middle School in northwest Mansfield.
Last month, the council approved the project on first reading with the caveat that the developer meet with residents to address their concerns about density and clear-cutting of trees. The meetings haven’t taken place.
As a result, Mayor David Cook directed staff to not put Diamond Creek back on the agenda until there have been two neighborhood meetings. He also directed the developer to meet with city staff regarding park trail connections.
The project has been scaled back since it was first proposed earlier this year, but residents nearby would prefer 250 lots with many of the tree-lined areas left as nature preserves.
New Matlock neighborhood
Another neighborhood proposes 59 lots on 15.4 acres on Matlock Road just south of Debbie Lane.
The council approved the project, called Cypress Crossing, unanimously on first reading. The project will return for second reading in January. The developer proposes a gated project with a gatehouse at the entrance on Matlock Road.
Broseh said he would prefer to see fewer lots with more space between homes. He said he’d like to see changes to the project before second reading.
“I’m not seeing a lot of flood plain area,” Broseh said. “It’s just not exciting for Mansfield to me to see it laid out the way it is.”
Pickle Parade nets Grammy performer
The Pickled Mansfield Society received an additional $20,000 to bring Grammy Award-winning country group Asleep at the Wheel to the St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade & Palooza. The council voted unanimously to approve the additional Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
Asleep at the Wheel has 20 albums and nine Grammy Awards. John Pressley, president of the Pickled Mansfield Society, said the group’s music fits perfectly with the Need More Kowbell theme for next year’s event on March 17 and 18.
Pressley said the goal is to make the Pickle Parade a statewide attraction.
The Pickled Mansfield Society will receive a total of $45,000 in HOT funds for the 2017 fiscal year to reimburse their expenses, which includes $25,000 the council granted the group in September.
Day Miar project advances
Much-needed office and retail development could be coming to Mansfield’s eastern border at the corner of Day Miar Road and Grand Meadow Boulevard.
The council approved the project unanimously on second reading. It will return for a final vote in January. The developer proposes four buildings ranging in size from 3,700 to 9,394 square feet. The buildings will be brick with metal roofs.
The goal is to attract tenants that promote a healthy lifestyle.
Cook said he’d like more detail on phase three of the project, but he added that this project is really needed on that side of town.
Chamber building is now historic
The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s building at 114 N. Main St. is officially part of the Historic Landmark Overlay District.
Mansfield has lost many of its historic landmarks over the years so this designation will preserve the historic character of the building. Any future changes to the building will require approval by the Historic Landmark Commission.
Council members asked about the possibility of putting a mural on the side of the building that highlights Mansfield’s history.
“Nothing is planned. It’s just been talked about. There’s nothing specific,” said Lori Williams, chamber president and CEO.
In other action, Dirty Job Brewing received final approval to open a brewery at 117 N. Main St. in downtown. It will be the first brewery in the city.
MEDC land changed to industrial zoning
The Mansfield Economic Development Corp. wants to find an industrial user for the 14.5-acre tract that it owns on Hanks Street near Seventh Avenue in southwest Mansfield.
The council approved a light industrial zoning change on first reading. It will return for second reading in January.
