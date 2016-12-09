Police report burglaries, thefts

December 1
Justice Lane, 600 block: An incident involving the tampering of identification numbers of personal property was reported.
Walnut Creek Drive, 300 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2012 GMC Acadia, and a Kate Spade handbag, Coach wallet and pair of Ray Ban sunglasses were stolen, totaling $330 in loss.
N. US 287, 1500 block: A theft occurred and a Propel Cloud Rider drone was stolen, totaling $299.97 in loss.
Dove Valley Lane, 3100 block: An individual was arrested for a hooting and hollering noise violation.
Kings Way Drive, 300 block: An Apple 5s iPhone and miscellaneous Apple gear were stolen, totaling $478 in loss.
Matlock Road, 2800 block: A burglar entered a black 2016 Infiniti Q50s, damaging passenger side windows and $32,000 in currency was stolen, totaling $32,150 in loss.
S. Waxahachie Street, 600 block: A theft occurred and exterior home windows were stolen, totaling $300 in loss.
December 2
Carrington Drive, 3200 block: An incident involving vandalism was reported and a David Weekley window was damaged, totaling $150 in loss.
Barlow Court, 4000 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and exterior home windows were stolen, totaling $500 in loss.
S. US 287, 1300 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
December 3
Breezy Oaks Drive, 1100 block: An individual was arrested for assault and family violence.
Scenic Glen Drive, 3100 block: An incident involving vandalism was reported and a car was damaged, totaling $500 in loss.
Ladera Way, 2000 block: A black and white 2011 Ford F350 truck was stolen, totaling $30,000 in loss.
S. US 287, 2600 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
N. US 287, 2000 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported, and a red 2009 Toyota Corolla was damaged, totaling $1,000 in loss.
December 4
Country Club Drive, 2200 block: A burglar entered a locked gray 2008 Kia Sedona and a debit card, gift card and purse were stolen, totaling $50 in loss.
N. US 287, 1900 block: A burglar entered a locked business and $173 in currency was stolen.
E. Broad Street, 1400 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2006 Lexus LL and a DVD, Coach purse, Coach wallet, driver’s license, Social Security card, insurance card, miscellaneous necklaces and $700 in currency were stolen, totaling $2,833 in loss.
FM 1187, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
December 5
Crestwater Drive, 5100 block: A theft occurred and miscellaneous aluminum, copper and iron were stolen, totaling $1,000 in loss.
Matlock Road, 2900 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported.
Sailboat Drive, 4600 block: An incident involving an attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported.
December 6
E. Broad Street, 1400 block: An incident involving a terroristic threat was reported.
Bertram Drive, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
Devon Court, 100 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2016 Nissan Murano and a HP laptop and backpack were stolen, totaling $3,050 in loss.
December 7
E. Debbie Lane, 2000 block: An individual was arrested for possession for marijuana.
Glenview Drive, 700 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported and Ford F250 body parts and two Cooper tires were damaged, totaling $1,400 in loss.
Country Club Drive, 2200 block: A burglar entered a locked black 2011 Nissan Maxima and a Michael Kors handbag was stolen, totaling $150 in loss.
Kings Way Drive, 500 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported.
S. 3rd Avenue, 400 block: 1,000 Hydrocodone tablets were stolen.
Pleasant Ridge Drive, 600 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication of alcohol.
December 8
Matlock Road, 3200 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: A burglar entered a locked silver 2011 Toyota Camry, damaging windows and a Calvin Klein handbag, driver’s license, $120 in currency, seven credit cards, earrings and Watercrest access card were stolen, totaling $420 in loss.
N. US 287, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Valleywood Trail, 1500 block: An incident involving stalking was reported.
