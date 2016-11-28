Public intoxication, theft reported

November 18
Turner Warnell Road, 900 block: A United States Postal Service package was stolen, totaling $101 in loss.
Bingley Way, 4400 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a brown Buffalo Forge front door and a white Buffalo Range six-panel metal door were stolen, totaling $5,500 in loss.
November 19
Matlock Road, 3200 block: An attempted burglary of a white Ford F150 was reported.
Airport Drive, 200 block: A burglar entered a locked office building, damaging windows, and a Rand McNally GPS system, a 19-inch Insignia television and a VCR/DVD player were stolen, totaling $1,200 in loss.
N. US 287, 2000 block: Burberry perfume was stolen, totaling $49.99 in loss.
Richmond Court, 100 block: An incident involving the use of a fraudulent credit card was reported.
Walnut Creek Drive, 800 block: An individual was arrested for public intoxication.
Abaco Drive, 1700 block: An individual was arrested for assault by contact.
November 20
E. Broad Street, 200 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
S. Walnut Creek Drive, 600 block: An incident involving a missing adult was reported.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: A burglar entered a locked residence and a HP All in One Computer and Sony Playstation 3 gaming system were taken, totaling $825 in loss.
New Haven Drive, 1500 block: An incident involving assault caused by bodily injury was reported.
N. Walnut Creek Drive, 900 block: An incident involving vandalism by graffiti was reported.
November 21
Walnut Hollow Drive, 700 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Cannon Drive, 1800 block: An individual was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Heritage Parkway, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for fighting.
Waxahachie Street, 600 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported, and a red Ford F150 was vandalized.
N. US 287, 900 block: A jar of Similac powder was stolen, totaling $239.92 in loss.
N. US 287, 1600 block: A burglar entered a locked white 2014 Ford van and two DeWalt saws, four Dewalt drills, Porter Cable air compressor, two Senco nail guns and two Senco air guns were stolen, totaling $2,041 in loss.
W. Debbie Lane, 700 block: A burglar entered a locked automobile and $500 in currency and a Tumi briefcase were stolen, totaling $600 in loss.
November 22
N. US 287, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
S. Main Street, 400 block: An incident involving assault with the use of a deadly weapon was reported.
Matlock Drive, 1600 block: An individual was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Towne Crossing Boulevard, 1700 block: An incident involving assault and family violence was reported.
November 23
Glen Abbey Drive, 700 block: An incident involving criminal mischief was reported.
N. US 287, 1800 block: Two individuals were arrested for attempted theft of property.
Comments