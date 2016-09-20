Ben Barber gets innovative name

Ben Barber Career Tech Academy has a lot more room this fall, and as of Monday, it also has a new name.
School board members voted Monday morning to rename the facility the Ben Barber Innovation Academy. The school, at 1120 W. Debbie Lane, houses Frontier High School and a wide variety of specialized classes for high school students from across the district.
“It’s more than career and technology,” said Donald Williams, the district’s assistant superintendent of communications and marketing. “Innovation spoke to the number of opportunities students have there.
“This is somethin that has been on the minds of the individuals that work there,” he said. “When you look at what it started out as and how much it’s evolved, it’s so much more.”
The 11-year-old building was expanded over the past year, adding 38,500 square feet, including a pharmacy, hospital, video lab, new Savvy’s Bistro, bakery, pastry kitchen, welding and machine shops, and 14 more classrooms. And there's another 27,000 square feet of unfinished space for when that fills up. The $10.5 million expansion project was paid for with funds remaining from the 2006 and 2011 bonds, said Jeff Brogden, associate superintendent for facilities and bond programs.
“We’re 95 percent complete,” Brogden said. “Scheduled to be completed by the end of October. We’re a few weeks behind because we had some weather.”
This article contains information from News-Mirror article.
Comments