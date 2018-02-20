Up-close in Mansfield

HIKE WITH A NATURALIST - WALKING THE DOG DAY HIKE
WHEN: Thursday, February 22 - 5:30pm to 6:30pm
February 22nd is Walking the Dog Day! On this odd holiday, an alpha naturalist will lead the pack on a walk through Oliver Nature Park. We will explore all of the interesting sights, sounds, smells, and squirrels in the park with our furry friends. Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Bringing a dog is suggested, but not required. Canine participants must be kept on leash. Maximum 2 dogs per registered adult. All participants over 2 years of age must pre-register for this program. Each child/family must have at least one adult attending and registered for the program. We encourage this program for the whole family!
▪ All participants over 2 years of age mush pre- register for this program.
▪ Each child must have at least one adult attending and registered for the program. We encourage this program for the whole family!
▪ This is a dog friendly hike!
▪ Maximum 2 dogs per registered adult
▪ Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes.
COST: $7/$9
Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
GET CRAFTY @ THE MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WHEN: Thursday, February 22 - 6 pm to 7:30pm
Get Crafty @ MPL. Enjoy making crafts? Come join us on the 4th Thursday of each month and make a monthly themed craft. Each month will feature a different craft. Programs are limited to 18 & up. Space is limited.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT (16Y+)
WHEN: Saturday, February 24 - 8:30am
It is time to put your skills to the test in our double elimination bracket tournament. Games will begin at 8:30am and will end when we declare a winner. Men and Women's Doubles formats will be played inside at the MAC. Lunch is provided.
COST: $20 per player. Register before February 1 to save $5. Registration deadline is February 15.
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
ROT IN TIME FOR SPRING (16Y+)
WHEN: Saturday, February 24 - 9 am to 10 am
Spring is approaching, and it's time to get our gardens in shape. Backyard composting is a great source of inexpensive, natural fertilizer. Join us to learn the basics of using yard waste and kitchen scraps to make compost to encourage your new seedlings and sprouts to grow big and strong! Pre-registration required.
COST: $7/$9
Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
MOVIE MATINEE: DESPICABLE ME 3 (PG)
WHEN: Saturday, February 24 - 1 pm to 3 pm
Join us for a movie matinee at Mansfield Public Library. No registration required and program is free. Popcorn will be provided.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
MURDER AND MAYHEM BOOK DISCUSSION
WHEN?
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 10:30am to 11:30am
Join Mansfield Public Library in our Murder and Mayhem Book Discussion at 10:30am. No registration is required and program is limited to adults (18+).
January 31: Into the Water by Paula Hawkins
February 28: Dark Places by Gillian Flynn
March 28: The Husband's Secret
April 25: The Woman in Cabin 10
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
