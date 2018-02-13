New gift shop opens at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

More than two dozen community leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Methodist Mansfield’s refurbished 572-square-foot gift shop on Feb. 7 in the lobby of the hospital.
The shop offers a variety of gifts from sodas, snack, and flowers, to baby gifts, apparel and greeting cards for patients, family members and staff. The shop offers same day delivery free of charge on phone orders. The shop also has a customer rewards program, weekly promotions and in late March will offer the convenience of online shopping.
Lori’s Gifts, Inc. is the nation’s leading operator of hospital gift shops, operating more than 350 shops in hospitals from coast to coast.
About Methodist Health System
