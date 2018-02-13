Up-close in Mansfield

MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday, February 14 - 6pm to 7:30pm
Monthly library board meeting.
COST: Free
CONCERT AT FARR
WHEN: Thursday, February 15 - 6-7pm
WHERE: Farr Best Theater
WHAT: Highway Sisters Concert
Doors Open: 5:15pm, general admission seating only.
Cost: Free! No advance registration, general admission.
MOVIE AT FARR
WHEN: Friday, February 16 - 7:30pm
WHERE: Farr Best Theater
WHAT: Movie showing of the 2004 hit romance The Notebook
Doors open: 6:45pm, general admission seating only.
Cost: Free! No advance registration, general admission.
COMEDY IMPROV AT THE FARR
WHEN: Saturday, February 16 - 7:30pm
WHERE: Farr Best Theater
WHAT: Comedy Sportz Improv Show. This high-energy comedy match will consist of two teams of comedy pros competing for laughs and points, with a "referee" keeping things moving and calling fouls.
Doors open: 6:45pm, general admission seating only.
Cost: $20 at the door or in advance with a credit card. Call 817-804-5768 for advance purchase.
GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT
WHEN: Saturday, February 17 - 9am to Noon
Join us at Oliver Nature Park to participate in the Cornell Lab of Orinthology and the National Audubon Society Great Backyard Bird Count. Families will count the birds at Oliver Nature Park to help the citizen science project. Activities will include games, crafts, bird feeder making, live animals, and nature walks. Pre-registration is not required.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
MAGNOLIA MARKET SENIOR TRIP
WHEN: Tuesday, February 20 - 9:30am to 5 pm
There's a little something for everyone at Magnolia Market at the Silos. Shopping, games, the garden and even a bite to eat. The Market itself is staged and set up with one goal in mind: to inspire you to own the space you're in.
COST: $12/$17
Save $5 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
HIKE WITH A NATURALIST - WALKING THE DOG DAY HIKE
WHEN: Thursday, February 22 - 5:30pm to 6:30pm
February 22nd is Walking the Dog Day! On this odd holiday, an alpha naturalist will lead the pack on a walk through Oliver Nature Park. We will explore all of the interesting sights, sounds, smells, and squirrels in the park with our furry friends. Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Bringing a dog is suggested, but not required. Canine participants must be kept on leash. Maximum 2 dogs per registered adult. All participants over 2 years of age must pre-register for this program. Each child/family must have at least one adult attending and registered for the program. We encourage this program for the whole family!
▪ All participants over 2 years of age mush pre- register for this program.
▪ Each child must have at least one adult attending and registered for the program. We encourage this program for the whole family!
▪ This is a dog friendly hike!
▪ Maximum 2 dogs per registered adult
▪ Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes.
COST: $7/$9
Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
