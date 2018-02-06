Up-close in Mansfield

HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLASS - BIRD BIOLOGY (5-8Y)
WHEN: Wednesday, February 7 - 1 pm to 2
These programs are specifically geared towards a home school audience, but all are welcome! Join a naturalist for a science-related lesson, nature walk, and guided exploration of Oliver Nature Park. Learn about local ecosystems, watch how animals and plants interact, and sneak up on a few of the natural inhabitants of the park. Themes will vary each session. The theme for this class is Bird Biology. Pre-registration required.
COST: $7/$9
Never miss a local story.
Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DROPOFF
WHEN: Thursday, February 8 - 3pm to 7 pm
The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted household hazardous materials (anything with a warning label), electronics and recyclables. This facility is operated by the City's Environmental Services Department and is open the second Saturday of every month from 10 am - 3 pm, and the Thursday and Friday before the second Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Staff will be onsite to remove materials from vehicles. All participants are asked to remain in the their vehicles. Please follow the traffic flow described on the map below.
Proof of Mansfield residency is required. Driver's licenses are required.
Materials from businesses will be turned away.
WHERE: Mansfield Environmental Collection Center
COST: Free
SWEET TREATS & TEA (55Y+)
WHEN: Friday, February 9 - 10 am to 3:30pm
Uniquely Yours Team Room is housed in a renovated 1920's house. Enjoy lunch (on your own) and shop at the cute dress and gift shop next door. Then we'll head out to the Russell Stover Outlet Store where you can purchase a variety of outlet priced candy, chocolate, fudge and ice cream. Fee is for transportation only.
COST: $12/$17
Save $5 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
BARKS & REC RUNNING CLUB (14Y+)
WHEN: Saturday, February 10 - 8 am to 9 am
Get in shape and make a difference to a four-legged friend! Our new running program consists of six weeks of training designed to help all ability levels go from inactivity to completing a 5k race. Meet weekly for coached runs and do additional workouts on your own. Weekly team runs will be enhanced by running partners from the Mansfield Animal Shelter, who will get a workout of their own while enjoying some fresh air with you. Runs will occur every Saturday morning at 8 am, from February 10 - March 24.
Registration in the Running Program includes automatic entry into the Barks & Rec 5k on March 24. A portion of the fees will be donated to the Mansfield Animal Shelter. One dog per family, and participants must be 14 years or older (with a guardian's permission). There are limited spots available, so make sure to register early!
COST: $40 per participant.
This fee covers the entire 6-week program + entry into the 5k on March 24 + a donation to the Mansfield Animal Shelter.
If you miss registration at the start of the program, a $7 drop-in rate is available per class
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728 - 3680
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING
WHEN: Tuesday, February 13 - 6 pm to 7 pm
The Friends of the Mansfield Public Library is a nonprofit organization of volunteers who actively support the library and its mission through fundraising, promotion and advocacy. We meet monthly on the 2nd Tuesday at 6:00 pm in the community room at the Mansfield Public Library.
Volunteer Opportunities: Our volunteer opportunities range from in person volunteers to virtual volunteering and include event marketing and advertising, technology guidance, social marketing, task force committee leaders, event planning and fundraising.
COST: Free
MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday, February 14 - 6pm to 7:30pm
Monthly library board meeting.
COST: Free
CONCERT AT FARR
WHEN: Thursday, February 15 - 6-7pm
WHERE: Farr Best Theater
WHAT: Highway Sisters Concert
Doors Open: 5:15pm, general admission seating only.
Cost: Free! No advance registration, general admission.
MOVIE AT FARR
WHEN: Friday, February 16 - 7:30pm
WHERE: Farr Best Theater
WHAT: Movie showing of the 2004 hit romance The Notebook
Doors open: 6:45pm, general admission seating only.
Cost: Free! No advance registration, general admission.
COMEDY IMPROV AT THE FARR
WHEN: Saturday, February 16 - 7:30pm
WHERE: Farr Best Theater
WHAT: Comedy Sportz Improv Show. This high-energy comedy match will consist of two teams of comedy pros competing for laughs and points, with a "referee" keeping things moving and calling fouls.
Doors open: 6:45pm, general admission seating only.
Cost: $20 at the door or in advance with a credit card. Call 817-804-5768 for advance purchase.
GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT
WHEN: Saturday, February 17 - 9am to Noon
Join us at Oliver Nature Park to participate in the Cornell Lab of Orinthology and the National Audubon Society Great Backyard Bird Count. Families will count the birds at Oliver Nature Park to help the citizen science project. Activities will include games, crafts, bird feeder making, live animals, and nature walks. Pre-registration is not required.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
Comments