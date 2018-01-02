Pictured left to right front row are William Thompson, Sean Dang, Dani Grena, Blake Carrubba, and Alec Dang. Second row are Mrs. Legg, Beau Thompson, Morgan Peterson, Alex Grena, Kaley Carrubba, Marcus Metsala, and Max Grena.
Mansfield Living

Piano students give a Christmas recital

January 02, 2018 09:22 AM

Piano students of Mickey Legg shared music at their annual Christmas recital at her Mansfield studio.

Alex Grena played "Carol of the Bells" and "Ballade for Adeline." Alex and Dani Grena played "Frosty." William Thompson played "Away in a Manger", "Jingle Bells", and "Axel F" by Faltenmeyer. Morgan Peterson played "Rhythm Machine" and "Toyland." Max Grena played "Angels We Have Heard" and "Big City Blues."

Blake Carrubba played "Good King Wenceslas" duet with Mrs. Legg and "Up on the Housetop." Blake and Kaley Carrubba played "Silent Night." Kaley played "A Gentle Joke" and "Deck the Halls." Marcus Metsala played "Sonatina in A Minor" and "Ukrainian Bell Carol." Then he played "Jingle Bell Rock" accompanied by Mrs. Legg.

Dani and Randy Grena played "Jolly Old Saint Nicholas". Max Grena accompanied on drums as his mother Carla played "Drummer Boy." Guest performer Beau Thompson played "Feliz Navidad" on his trumpet. Sean Dang played his guitar, entertaining with "Jingle Bells" and "Silent Night."

Alec Dang played "Silent Night", "Joy to the World", and "Rockin' Round the Christmas Tree". Alec and Mrs. Legg played Mozart's "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik". Then Alex, Max, Dani and Carla played a 4-part ensemble of "Up on the Housetop." Alex and Carla played the Steinway; Dani was on the Tokai upright; and Max played the Yamaha digital piano.

William, Alec, Max, Dani, and Alex earned practice awards. Alex, Max, Dani and Kaley earned superior plus ratings at the Cyclical Contest and played on stage at Irons Recital Hall at UTA on Dec. 9. The next Arlington Music Teachers event will be the Texas State Theory Test at UTA. Students in grades 1-12 take this test which is given throughout the State.

