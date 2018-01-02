Up-close in Mansfield

HIKE WITH A NATURALIST - NATURE EXPLORATION HIKE
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 - 1 pm to 2:30pm
Come enjoy Oliver Nature Park while hiking with a Naturalist! Participants will learn all about the wonders of nature while hiking through the park. Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. All participants over 2 years of age must pre-register for this program. Each child/family must have at least one adult attending and registered for the program. We encourage this program for the whole family!
▪ All participants over 2 years of age mush pre- register for this program.
▪ Each child must have at least one adult attending and registered for the program. We encourage this program for the whole family!
▪ Please leave pets at home.
▪ Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes.
COST: $8/$10
Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
HOLIDAY CINEMA CLUBHOUSE - SNOW DAY
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 - 7 pm
Come join us for a fun movie night! We will be showing "Snow Day". Doors open at 6 pm, so come early to get a good seat. Movie starts at 7 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. Limited seats available; first come first served. No registration needed.
COST: $1 per person at the door, cash only.
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
MANSFIELD CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 - 8:30am to 11:30am
Residents can drop off their old Christmas Trees at the City of Mansfield mulch site during this event.
It is important to remove all tinsel, lights, tree stands, and ornaments. Flocked and fake trees will not be accepted as they can not be mulched.
WHERE: 24 N. Mitchell Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: recycling@mansfieldtexas.gov
DALLAS WORLD AQUARIUM (55Y+)
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 9 - 9:30am to 2:30pm
Join us for a day at the Dallas World Aquarium and lunch on the first level of the Aquarium at the Eighteen-o-One restaurant. The aquarium gallery features coral reef and kelp forest ecosystems in large naturalistic displays including a 20,000-gallon walk-through tunnel exhibit which is home to hundreds of Indo-Pacific fishes. Fee is for transportation only. Tickets for the Aquarium can be purchased at the door. Senior $16.95 (65+) and Adults $20.95 + tax. Transportation Only.
COST: $12/$17
Save $5 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 10 - 6 pm to 7:30pm
Monthly library board meeting.
COST: Free
