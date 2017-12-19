It’s the purrrfect gift for Christmas

Looking for the purrrfect holiday gift?
Look no further than the animal shelter - and it’s the purrrfect time, too. For the rest of the month of December every Friday is Feline Freedom. All cats and kittens are free!
Even better, they will have their first round of shots and neutered or spayed. The shelter has lots of kittens to choose from and even some adult cats needing a good home.
Come see the kittens and cats at Mansfield Animal Care and Control, 407 Industrial Blvd., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 817-276-4799.
Comments