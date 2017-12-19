Lots of precious kittens are ready for adoption at the animal shelter. Come get one today.
Lots of precious kittens are ready for adoption at the animal shelter. Come get one today. Alexander Portrait Designers Photo courtesy
Lots of precious kittens are ready for adoption at the animal shelter. Come get one today. Alexander Portrait Designers Photo courtesy

Mansfield Living

It’s the purrrfect gift for Christmas

December 19, 2017 09:25 AM

Looking for the purrrfect holiday gift?

Look no further than the animal shelter - and it’s the purrrfect time, too. For the rest of the month of December every Friday is Feline Freedom. All cats and kittens are free!

Even better, they will have their first round of shots and neutered or spayed. The shelter has lots of kittens to choose from and even some adult cats needing a good home.

Come see the kittens and cats at Mansfield Animal Care and Control, 407 Industrial Blvd., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 817-276-4799.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team

    Playoff beards are a thing. But so are year-round beards. These are our facial hair favorites of 2017.

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team 1:32

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team
Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations' 12:50

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations'
Rangers’ Bannister talks Christmas visit, Matt Bush move 0:47

Rangers’ Bannister talks Christmas visit, Matt Bush move

View More Video