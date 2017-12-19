Up-close in Mansfield

GET CRAFTY @ THE MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY
WHEN: Thursday, December 21 - 6 pm to 7:30pm
Get Crafty @ MPL. Enjoy making crafts? Come join us on the 4th Thursday of each month and make a monthly themed craft. Each month will feature a different craft. Programs are limited to 18 & up. Space is limited.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
PAINTING AT THE PARK - WINTER WONDERLAND (5Y+)
WHEN: Thursday, December 28 - 1 pm to 2:30pm
Join us for a painting class at Oliver Nature Park. An artist will guide you step-by-step as you create your masterpiece. To view the paintings visit www.olivernaturepark.com. This class is geared towards participants ages 5 and up, with no prior experience required! All materials will be supplied. Pre-registration required. We will be painting a Winter Wonderland on this date.
This class is geared towards children ages 5 and up. Parents may help younger child paint their canvas at no charge.
Each person wanting to paint a their own canvas must register.
Parents are required to stay with their children for this class.
COST: $27/$32
Save $5 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680.
HOLIDAY CINEMA CLUBHOUSE - THE SANTA CLAUSE
WHEN: Thursday, December 28 - 7 pm
Come join us for a fun movie night! We will be showing "The Santa Clause". Doors open at 6 pm, so come early to get a good seat. Movie starts at 7 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. Limited seats available; first come first served. No registration needed.
COST: $1 per person at the door, cash only.
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680
MANSFIELD CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION
WHEN: Saturday, December 30 - 8:30am to 11:30am
Residents can drop off their old Christmas Trees at the City of Mansfield mulch site during this event.
It is important to remove all tinsel, lights, tree stands, and ornaments. Flocked and fake trees will not be accepted as they can not be mulched.
WHERE: 24 N. Mitchell Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: recycling@mansfieldtexas.gov
