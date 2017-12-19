Mansfield Living

Up-close in Mansfield

December 19, 2017 09:24 AM

GET CRAFTY @ THE MANSFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY

WHEN: Thursday, December 21 - 6 pm to 7:30pm

Get Crafty @ MPL. Enjoy making crafts? Come join us on the 4th Thursday of each month and make a monthly themed craft. Each month will feature a different craft. Programs are limited to 18 & up. Space is limited.

COST: FREE

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin

PAINTING AT THE PARK - WINTER WONDERLAND (5Y+)

WHEN: Thursday, December 28 - 1 pm to 2:30pm

Join us for a painting class at Oliver Nature Park. An artist will guide you step-by-step as you create your masterpiece. To view the paintings visit www.olivernaturepark.com. This class is geared towards participants ages 5 and up, with no prior experience required! All materials will be supplied. Pre-registration required. We will be painting a Winter Wonderland on this date.

This class is geared towards children ages 5 and up. Parents may help younger child paint their canvas at no charge.

Each person wanting to paint a their own canvas must register.

Parents are required to stay with their children for this class.

COST: $27/$32

Save $5 with early registration

CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680.

HOLIDAY CINEMA CLUBHOUSE - THE SANTA CLAUSE

WHEN: Thursday, December 28 - 7 pm

Come join us for a fun movie night! We will be showing "The Santa Clause". Doors open at 6 pm, so come early to get a good seat. Movie starts at 7 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. Limited seats available; first come first served. No registration needed.

COST: $1 per person at the door, cash only.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center, 817-728-3680

MANSFIELD CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION

WHEN: Saturday, December 30 - 8:30am to 11:30am

Residents can drop off their old Christmas Trees at the City of Mansfield mulch site during this event.

It is important to remove all tinsel, lights, tree stands, and ornaments. Flocked and fake trees will not be accepted as they can not be mulched.

WHERE: 24 N. Mitchell Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063

COST: Free

CONTACT INFORMATION: recycling@mansfieldtexas.gov

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team

    Playoff beards are a thing. But so are year-round beards. These are our facial hair favorites of 2017.

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team 1:32

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team
Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations' 12:50

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations'
Rangers’ Bannister talks Christmas visit, Matt Bush move 0:47

Rangers’ Bannister talks Christmas visit, Matt Bush move

View More Video