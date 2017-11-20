Up-close in Mansfield

WILD ABOUT NATURE
WHEN:Tuesday, November 21, 2 pm to 3 pm
Join us as we learn about local wildlife that inhabits Oliver Nature Park. You will get an up-close look at animal specimens and meet our Wildlife Ambassadors. This program will take place in the amphitheater at Oliver Nature Park.Guests ages two years and older must pre-register for this program, including parents.
Notes:
Never miss a local story.
▪ This program is developed for guests of all ages.
▪ Please remember to leave your pets at home.
▪ Guests ages 2 years and older must pre-register for this program, including parents.
▪ This program will take place in the amphitheater at Oliver Nature Park.
COST: $7/$9
Save $2 with early registration
CONTACT INFORMATION: Mansfield Activities Center 817-728-3680
HOLIDAY GREASE ROUNDUP
WHEN: Monday, November 27 to Monday, January 8, 2018
Don't pour your holiday grease down the drain—round it up and recycle it for free instead!
Holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, with its fried turkeys, buttery foods, and gravy, can be hard on the diet—and on pipes and sewer systems. When fats, oils, and grease are washed down the drain, they stick to the inside of pipes, hardening and building up until they cause clogs and sewer backups. This can cause sewage to overflow into homes, streets, and local waterways. Whether the repairs are in your home or on the street, it can be costly and inconvenient. If the sewer overflows, city crews have to shut down streets, tying up traffic and increasing expenses for both residents and municipalities.
So instead of washing your grease down the drain, participate in the Holiday Grease Roundup and recycle it for free!
The City of Mansfield is joining other cities around the metroplex in this regional grease roundup by offering a self-service drop-off location for used grease and cooking oil at the Environmental Collection Center at 616 S. Wisteria St. The recycling container will be outside the gates of the ECC so you can bring your grease at your own convenience.
The collected cooking oil and grease will be recycled into bio-diesel or biogas, which reduces landfill waste and produces an alternative fuel that is clean and green.
WHERE: Environmental Collection Center, 616 S. Wisteria St
COST: Free
CONTACT INFORMATION: David Macias, 817-728-3655
MEDICARE 101
WHEN: Tuesday, November 28 - 6pm to 7:30pm
Do you have questions about Medicare and didn't know what to ask or who to ask? Here is your opportunity to ask those questions in a casual setting. Join a representative that will talk about and will discuss your rights, options, and entitlements so you can make informed decisions. Program is FREE and registration is required. Registration opens two weeks prior to the program. Please visit morelibrary.org or contact the library (817)728-3690 for more assistance.
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Faria Matin
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS MARKET
WHEN: Friday, December 1 - 5pm to 9pm
As part of our annual Hometown Holidays celebration, we've got an amazing selection of vendors in our Holiday Market with goodies to buy! Tasty treats, unique gifts and more are all on display, so you can celebrate the season by getting a head start on your shopping.
COST: Free to attend or see Santa; charge for food and drinks, some activities
CONTACT INFORMATION: Angie Henley 817-804-5795
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS
WHEN: Friday, December 1 - 5pm to 9pm
Join us for this annual city tradition, a FREE fun-filled family festival to celebrate the kickoff of December holidays, complete with ice sledding, bounce houses, food, petting zoo, music and of course, Santa Claus! We'll light the City Hall Christmas tree and then enjoy a stunning fireworks show to cap it all off.
COST: Free to attend or see Santa; charge for food and drinks, some activities
CONTACT INFORMATION: Angie Henley 817-804-5795
FA LA LA 5K
WHEN: Saturday, December 2 - 9am to 11am
The Mansfield Kiwanis Fa La La La 5K is an annual fun run/walk hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Mansfield the first weekend of December during the City of Mansfield's Hometown Holidays Festival. Registration is $25 through Nov. 19; $30 after that. The Kiwanis Club of Mansfield is a community service organization dedicated to improving the lives of Children in Mansfield and around the World.
CONTACT INFORMATION: Kiwanis Club of Mansfield
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS PARADE
WHEN: Saturday, December 2 - 2pm to 4pm
Join us as we honor our Hometown Heroes in our 2017 Hometown Holidays Parade. The event begins promptly at 2 p.m. (but come early to see a live performance of Annie Jr on Main Street!) and will loop Historic Downtown Mansfield. The parade is free to attend, some food vendors will be on site to offer yummy treats to enjoy during the festivities.
Plan ahead: The intersection of Oak & Main will close at 11:30am for the Annie Junior performance on Main Street. Intersections at Main & Pleasant Ridge, Main & Broad, Broad & Walnut Creek and Main & Dallas will all shut down at approximately 1:30pm. Some streets immediately surrounding St. Jude's on Dallas Street will close at noon to allow floats to line up.
WHERE: Historic Downtown Mansfield
COST: FREE
CONTACT INFORMATION: Angie Henley 817-804-5795
AMOS LEE CONCERT
WHEN: Saturday, December 2 - 8pm to 10pm
Singer/songwriter Amos Lee will be in concert as part of Hometown Holidays weekend with a very special show that not only benefits MISD arts, but will feature a few student performers and musicians. Tickets are very limited and will sell out!
WHERE: Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts
COST: $35-$75
St. John Hosts Drive Thru Nativity
St. John will be hosting a drive thru Nativity, Dec. 9 & 10, 6:30-8pm.
See the Christmas story come to life! View live animals, actors, and 9 different scenes from the comfort of your own vehicle. The is a free, memorable experience for the whole family. For more information, visit stjohnmansfield.org
St. John Lutheran Church, 1218 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield.
Comments